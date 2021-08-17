Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation2@journalnet.com for help creating one.
David Nedrud H. Nedrud David H. Nedrud, 68, of Pocatello, Idaho passed away unexpectedly on August 13th, 2021 at his home after a 5 year battle with health related issues. David was born in Miles City, MT to Vincent and Lillian Nedrud, and grew up and graduated from Wolf Point (MT) High School in [1971]. As much as Vince tugged on the chain, sometimes an angel needs to spread its wings. If you ask any of his "boys"; Mick, Bill, Dave & Dennis; the party didn't start until "Ned" showed up. After high school, David studied, a good time, at MSU-Northern in Havre, MT. David was a man of many colors, early in his career, David was a long-haul trucker and worked in the oil fields of Montana and North Dakota. He also spent time helping to harvest grain. In the 1980's David worked with his brother Don Nedrud in Bozeman, MT abating asbestos in old buildings. While there in 1990 he met his life partner Virginia Larson where they managed an environmental remediation company for the past 31 years. In his spare time, David loved all-things H2O. Whether that was swimming in his community pool, or spending time with his family in sunny Oceanside (CA), David was at peace in and around the water. He also enjoyed those times he and Virginia could travel on the beloved Harley Davidson. David was generous to those around him. He was a loving partner to his spouse Virginia, and a giving father to his children Mike and Jessica. His life was a living example of his favorite Bible verse, Psalm 27:12. The LORD is my light and my salvation; whom shall I fear? David is survived by his wife Virginia of Pocatello, ID; his son Michael (Kelly) Severson of Portland, OR; one grandchild, Brayden Severson and several nieces and nephews. His brother in law Tom (Ange) Larson, Maurice Larson, sister in law Charlene (Kirby) Miller. His half siblings; Paula & Pam Porter, Lise, Georgia & Katie Johnson. David was preceded in death by his parents, Vincent and Lillian, his brother Don Nedrud, his half brother Tim Porter, his daughter Jessica Nedrud Renville and his beloved dog Bigfoot. _________