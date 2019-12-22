Frances Neal M. (DeMers) Neal Frances Minnie (DeMers) Neal, 97, passed away Tuesday, December 10, in West Haven, Utah. "Francy", the eldest of six children, was born to Frank and Minnie (Aasletten) DeMers, on February 14, 1922 at the family farm in the Turtle Mountain region of northern North Dakota. She attended country school and graduated in 1940 from Notre Dame Academy High School in Willow City, North Dakota. During World War II she moved to Portland, Oregon and worked in the shipyards as a Helper to Expeditor, helping with the war effort. After the war, Frances returned to North Dakota and attended business school in Fargo, where she met Arthur A. Neal. They were married on May 8, 1948. In 1952 they moved to Pocatello, Idaho when Art was transferred with his job at Murphy Finance. Art and Frances raised six children in Pocatello. Frances was an excellent cook and baker. She served a big dinner every Sunday afternoon which included fresh or preserved vegetables from the garden. She often made homemade bread and cinammon rolls along with tasty pies and cookies. After the children were older, Frances went to work at Lamb Weston, where she retired in Quality Assurance in 1987. Art, the love of her life, passed away in 1977. After retirement, Frances volunteered with the Foster Volunteer Grandparents of S.E. Idaho and worked with the Head Start Program for nearly twenty years until her retirement at age 90. She also enjoyed reading, playing cards, bingo, and board games with her family and her numerous friends of all ages, and do we dare say she was fiercely competitive. Her daughter Margaret lovingly cared for her, especially in the last four years after her son Lance's death. She would take her on road trips, always included her in family get-togethers and to meet up for visits with her friends whenever possible. Frances is survived by her children: Theresa (Peter) Anestos, Pocatello, ID; Von A. Neal, Hayward, CA; Catherine (Mitchell) Symons, Post Falls, ID; Margaret (Roy) Bluemel, Roy, UT; Mark A. (Lisa) Neal , Coeur d'Alene, ID: grandchildren: Peter Anestos, Angela (Phillip) Carlson, Katrina Carson, Benjamin (Kimberly) Bluemel, Michael (Emily) Symons, Randy (Kate) Neal, Rebecca (Thomas) Bluemel, Steven (Kelsey) Symons, Pamela (John) Meier, Chaz Anestos, Rachel Neal, eighteen great-grandchildren, sister Loretta Weber, Minot, ND, brother Robert (Yvonne) DeMers, Dunseith, ND and many beloved nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Arthur, son, Lance A. Neal, daughter-in-law Ann Noon Neal, brother Averill (Patricia) DeMers, sisters Marie (Marshall) Gooch, Norma (Donald) Byrd, and brother-in-law Sebastian Weber. The family of Frances will receive friends at her viewing at 9:00 AM on Friday, December 27, 2019 at the Downard Funeral Home, 241 North Garfield Ave., Pocatello. Her funeral will follow at 10:00 AM at the funeral home and then graveside will then be at Restlawn Cemetery, in Pocatello, Idaho. Please share memories, photographs and condolences on Frances's tribute wall at www.downardfuneralhome.com.