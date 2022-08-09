Navo Wren Eugene Navo Died at his home peacefully on August 4, 2022. He was 66 years old. Wren was born on December 8, 1955 to Richard Navo and Frances Sandy. He attended school in Blackfoot. He was employed at Pillsbury and later at the Fort Hall Casino. He was married to Valinda Gould in 1985 then divorced in 1995. From this union they had three children, Ivy, Randy, Reginald and three step children Desiree, Rachel, and Amanda. As a single father, he made the best of each situation and tried to make a positive impact in his kids lives. Wren loved being active outdoors. In his younger years he was known as being a fast runner and a great basketball player. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and on summer nights, he could often be found stargazing at the night sky. He is preceded in death by his parents: Frances and Richard, his sisters Gloria, Elizabeth, Corey, and Myrna; his brothers, Timothy and Larry; his nephews, Tony, Jackie, Ozzie, Ellery, and Quinn; nieces, Jessica, and Sonja; sister-in-law, Nadine; and grandparents, Issac Sandy, Mary Fisher Sandy, Charles Navo, and Zuni Bear Navo. He is survived by his children:Ivy Savey (Shawn) of Pocatello, Randy Navo, and Reginald Navo. Step-children: Desiree Afraid of Bear (Curtis) of Blackfoot, Rachel Gould of Pocatello, and Amanda Honena of Blackfoot. And his brothers Dexter Navo (Karen) of Blackfoot, Richard Navo of Blackfoot and numerous family members and friends. The viewing was held at the Navo residence. He was laid to rest in the Gibson Cemetery on Sunday, August 7, 2022.
Place an obituary for your loved one whenever you need
All obituaries must be placed by your mortuary or at: http://selfserve.idahostatejournal.com Deadline is 3 p.m. for publication the next day. The Idaho State Journal is not responsible for spelling, grammar, basic sentence structure or information errors because the obituaries are submitted by families or funeral homes.
Obituaries can now also run in our Wednesday publication of The Portneuf Valley Trader. The deadline to include an obituary in The Trader is 3:00pm the Thursday prior to publication.
If you have questions Monday through Friday, call (208) 232-4161.