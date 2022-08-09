Wren Eugene Navo

Navo Wren Eugene Navo Died at his home peacefully on August 4, 2022. He was 66 years old. Wren was born on December 8, 1955 to Richard Navo and Frances Sandy. He attended school in Blackfoot. He was employed at Pillsbury and later at the Fort Hall Casino. He was married to Valinda Gould in 1985 then divorced in 1995. From this union they had three children, Ivy, Randy, Reginald and three step children Desiree, Rachel, and Amanda. As a single father, he made the best of each situation and tried to make a positive impact in his kids lives. Wren loved being active outdoors. In his younger years he was known as being a fast runner and a great basketball player. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and on summer nights, he could often be found stargazing at the night sky. He is preceded in death by his parents: Frances and Richard, his sisters Gloria, Elizabeth, Corey, and Myrna; his brothers, Timothy and Larry; his nephews, Tony, Jackie, Ozzie, Ellery, and Quinn; nieces, Jessica, and Sonja; sister-in-law, Nadine; and grandparents, Issac Sandy, Mary Fisher Sandy, Charles Navo, and Zuni Bear Navo. He is survived by his children:Ivy Savey (Shawn) of Pocatello, Randy Navo, and Reginald Navo. Step-children: Desiree Afraid of Bear (Curtis) of Blackfoot, Rachel Gould of Pocatello, and Amanda Honena of Blackfoot. And his brothers Dexter Navo (Karen) of Blackfoot, Richard Navo of Blackfoot and numerous family members and friends. The viewing was held at the Navo residence. He was laid to rest in the Gibson Cemetery on Sunday, August 7, 2022.