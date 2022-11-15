Myers Yodi Ann Myers Yodi Ann Folstrom Myers born 8-7-1953, passed away 11-2-2022, around 11:00 PM. She was surrounded by loved ones. Yodi is survived by her husband Norman Layne Myers, three son's Christpher Douglas Capell, Dana Lee Capell, and David Wayne Capell, two stepdaughters, Heather Myers, and Amanda Myers, seven grandchildren, and two great grandchildren, that she adored. Her grandchildren made her laugh and smile. She loved them all so much. She loved the friends she played games with and quilted with. A celebration of life will be held at her house Nov 19th, 2022, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM, 3854 S. Rushmore Way Boise, ID.
Place an obituary for your loved one whenever you need
All obituaries must be placed by your mortuary or at: http://selfserve.idahostatejournal.com Deadline is 3 p.m. for publication the next day. The Idaho State Journal is not responsible for spelling, grammar, basic sentence structure or information errors because the obituaries are submitted by families or funeral homes.
Obituaries can now also run in our Wednesday publication of The Portneuf Valley Trader. The deadline to include an obituary in The Trader is 3:00pm the Thursday prior to publication.
If you have questions Monday through Friday, call (208) 232-4161.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.