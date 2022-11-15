Yodi Ann Myers

Myers Yodi Ann Myers Yodi Ann Folstrom Myers born 8-7-1953, passed away 11-2-2022, around 11:00 PM. She was surrounded by loved ones. Yodi is survived by her husband Norman Layne Myers, three son's Christpher Douglas Capell, Dana Lee Capell, and David Wayne Capell, two stepdaughters, Heather Myers, and Amanda Myers, seven grandchildren, and two great grandchildren, that she adored. Her grandchildren made her laugh and smile. She loved them all so much. She loved the friends she played games with and quilted with. A celebration of life will be held at her house Nov 19th, 2022, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM, 3854 S. Rushmore Way Boise, ID.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.