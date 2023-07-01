Kenneth Myers, Sr. N Myers, Sr. Kenneth N Myers Sr, 85, passed away June 23, 2023 after an extended illness in Rio Rancho, NM.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 62 years ArJean D Myers on 4-30-20, parents Theda Myers 5-24-2016, Charles W Myers 8-4-1993, and their infant son Glenn 8-15-1979.
Born July 15, 1937 in Pocatello, ID and after graduating from Pocatello High School in 1955 he enlisted in the Marine Corps at just 17, and then moved on to the US Air Force in 1959. Ken & Jean were married October 11, 1958, and enjoyed living all over the world, including Okinawa, Japan, Germany, England and around the USA, before retiring from the military with the rank of Sargent in 1974 and moving back to Pocatello. He started his 2nd career with the Union Pacific Railroad, where he was known as "Sarge", retiring in 2002 as a locomotive engineer.
He is survived by his brother Richard Myers (Joyce) of Chubbuck, son Kenneth N Myers Jr. (Melissa) of Rio Rancho, NM, son Benjamin Myers of Morrilton, AR; four grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
Kenneth was a loving husband, father and neighbor who always had a smile with a contagious laugh and enjoyed traveling, fishing, and watching birds and wildlife as well as the fall color changes. He was well known for his ability to strike up a conversation with complete strangers.
Funeral services will be at Wilks Colonial Chapel at 2005 South 4th Ave, Pocatello ID 83201, at 2 pm on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, with burial immediately following at Mountain View Cemetery, 1520 S. 5th Ave. Pocatello, ID.
