Alan Myers Curtis Myers Alan Curtis Myers, age 78, passed away at his home on Sunday, April 3rd. He was born on November 10th, 1943 in Burbank, California to Thomas Curtis and Dorothy Maxine Myers. Alan lived a full and adventurous life. He had several careers over the years, including being a police officer for the LAPD and working for the Motion Picture Association. He was never afraid to try something new. Alan had the gift of gab and could make conversation with anyone, which eventually led him to his career in sales. Whatever he was doing, Alan always gave his all, and many have described him as hard-working, honorable and a great friend. Alan had a great love for his family. There is nothing he would not do for them, and he was the happiest when he was spending time with his family. He is survived by his wife Brenda, daughters Amy (Derrick), Cayce and Cassia, grandsons Kamron, Darius (DJ), Jon Thomas (JT), Bodhi and granddaughter Nia. He is also survived by a sister Tammy McGinn (Jim) and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his in-laws Gaylen and Elaine Harris, a nephew (Chris) and his beloved sister, Mickey Jo Patton. There will be a memorial for friends and family at a later date. Memories & Condolences may be given to the family at www.wilksfuneralhome.com
