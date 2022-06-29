Mustos Violet "Irene" Mustos Violet "Irene" Mustos Irene "GG" 87, a longtime resident of Brigham City, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her family and dog Suzy on June 25, 2022. Irene was born June 22, 1935 to Heber Russel Stevens and Jessie Rosemond Stevens in Spencer Idaho. She was the 5th child out of 17 children. She grew up in Spencer and attended high school in Dubois Idaho. She shared many loving stories of her big family and their life in Spencer. While working for the phone company she met Jim Mustos, a handsome lineman and they both knew instantly that they should be together forever. It wasn't long after that on November 28,1953 that they would be married in Idaho Falls. This began an amazing life long love. They would expand their family to include son Jim and daughter Vicky. They then traveled with their house trailer around the western U.S. to various jobs and towns. Although Irene said she would live in a tent as long as Jim was there, they settled into their forever home in 1961 in Brigham City, UT. They were both extremely proud of this house. They spent much time camping, fishing and hunting with family and friends. Here she spent most of her time as a homemaker, mother and wife. She would can and preserve food and was known to have the best pumpkin pie. She had an extremely green thumb and loved her houseplants like pets. She also loved her pets which were mostly cats through the years but Suzy the lab mix was known to be by her side wherever she went. She did take some jobs now and then including Powers Flowers. As Jim retired they would spend time in Arizona in the winters. In 1994, she lost Jim but her unconditional faith and love in the lord helped her to continue. No one who met Irene could forget her infectious passion for music and dancing. There was always a song playing or one to be sung. She was known to be somewhat shy but could sing for anyone. Her other passion was her family. She loved each and everyone she met and they were family to her from the first meeting. She was known to call everyone on their birthdays and sing to them. Even neighbors reminisce on getting these yearly calls. She volunteered every day at the Brigham City Senior Citizen Center. She loved to serve and sing for them. She worked there until standing for long periods became too much. She is survived by many siblings, son Jim Mustos, daughter Vicky (Bob) Dudley, daughter-in-law Linda Hobson, 4 grandchildren, many great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings and husband. Family and friends are invited to an open house Thursday June 30th to celebrate this amazing woman. It will be held at the Mustos residence in Brigham City from 5-9 in the evening. As per her request, there will be a graveside service in Spencer Idaho on July 7, 2022 at 1 pm. The family encourages casual dress. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you donate to the Brigham City Senior Citizens Center in her honor. Services under the direction of Gillies Funeral Chapel. Condolences may be sent to www.gfc-utah.com
