Murphy William D. Murphy William D Murphy passed away peacefully in Pocatello, Idaho on June 24, 2023 in the presence of his loved ones. Bill was born in Blackfoot, Idaho on December 16, 1946 to Jacob Murphy and Joey B. Ellis. He was the youngest of their three children. He graduated from Blackfoot High School in 1965. In 1967 Bill enlisted in the Navy and between 1968 and 1969 he served two tours in Vietnam in the Naval Construction Battalions.

In 1983, Bill married his late wife Candi Murphy. After her passing, he devoted his life to raising their four children. Anyone who had the pleasure of knowing Bill, knew that his door was always open. He loved to share the wisdom and stories he acquired from the many jobs he had and of the places he lived with his friends and loved ones. Bill could often be found fly-fishing, archery hunting, and enjoying the outdoors. An avid cook, Bill loved to cook and bake for his family, especially his two grandchildren. He was a truly dedicated father and grandfather.

