Melina Murphy De Murphy Melina De Murphy was born March 7, 1967 at Bannock Memorial Hospital in Pocatello, Idaho to Howard and Karen (Poole) Murphy. She joined her Grandparents, Melvin and LaVern Poole, and her Uncle T (Tracy Poole) when she crossed over on December 14, 2021, at the age of 54. Melina and her Grandpa Mel had a very special relationship from the moment he first held her, and it continued through the years. She was a happy, gregarious person all her life. She could often be found by following a trail of clothing ending at a kiddie pool as a toddler. She knew and remembered everyone, she was a faithful and tender hearted person who loved without pause. She was joined by a brother, Paul Howard Murphy, just before she turned three. She loved her baby brother so much that she would often take him with her in her adventures. A tiny boy who had her arms wrapped around his midsection, both of his arms in the air, as she toted him along. She graduated from Highland High School with her class of 1985. Her life's work was people. She loved her associations in the work force, which included being a licensed cosmetologist, and a massage therapist among other service oriented positions She loved her children, her family and many precious friends. She was a devoted mother to Cliff, who she loved enough to allow him to live with and be adopted by his grandparents because it was his desire, even through her tears, and he gave her a biological grandson, Javin, who always made her smile. She loved Colt, her second son, who she raised to manhood, and who blessed her with four grandchildren that she delighted in spending time with and having sleepovers. Permisius, the oldest and her Sweet Babboo, then Davacia, her special only granddaughter whom she spent a lot of time with. Xavieth, a third treasured child who always keeps things exciting, and Quaicyn, who rounded out the group with his sweet exuberance. She finally got the daughter that she had hoped for, after the death of her beloved Gramps, saying that HE had sent her a little girl. Siera turned out to be her most trusted and loyal friend. Her family rounded out with Kayman, her youngest/tallest/biggest baby boy who she was very proud to see grow up into a young man. The father of Cliff and Colt was Mark Jackson and of Siera and Kayman was Mark Lindholm, both marriages sadly ended in divorce. She spent the last of her life devoted to her children and grandchildren never missing an opportunity to show them they were loved. She is survived and loved by her parents, her brother, her four children, five grandchildren, beloved friends too numerous to count, and a large extended family of aunts, uncles and cousins. Celebration of life for mom will be held in January. Family isn't sure on date but yet to be determined. Thank you all. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.wilkscolonialchapel.com.
