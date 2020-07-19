John Murphy Edward Murphy John was born in Valentine, Nebraska to Pat and Teresa Murphy. He was the oldest of six children. John was raised in the Sandhills of Nebraska which always remained special in his heart as did the University of Nebraska Football team - Go Big Red! After high school graduation, John spent a year in Alaska. He then joined the U.S. Air Force and served four years active duty, with two years in the Korean War. After the War John attended Hotel and Restaurant School in San Francisco as preparation for a career in Food Service Management. John met Caryl, the love of his life in Carmel, California. They married and were blessed with three children; Mark, Christopher, and Michelle. John worked for Zim's Restaurants in San Francisco for ten years. Then he began a career with Aramark which eventually transferred him and his family to Pocatello, Idaho. He worked at ISU, the old St. Anthony's and Bannock Hospitals. John became a District Manager for Aramark and traveled the eleven western states. John continued working part time for Portneuf Medical Center after retirement as Outreach Coordinator to the twelve outlying public hospitals. John was a true man of the west, loving rodeos and all western activities, one of which was the 1989 Montana Centennial Cattle Drive from Roundup to Billings. John and Caryl traveling extensively, Caryl especially loved to travel and John traveled because he loved Caryl. During retirement they enjoyed spending winters in their Park Model in Mesa, Arizona. John is survived by his wife Caryl of 62 years, three children, Dr. Mark Murphy(Shawna), Chris Murphy(Angie) and Michelle Muse (Steven). Eleven grandchildren and four great grandchildren. John helped write his obituary and thought there were lots of events in his life he omitted but "you can't fit five pounds of stuff in a four pound bag." He ended by asking everyone not to mourn his death but to celebrate his life. To celebrate his life, there will be a Funeral Mass at the Holy Spirit Catholic Community, St Anthony's Chapel on Friday, July 24th, 2020 at 10AM with Military Rites to follow at Restlawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Mayo Clinic, St Jude's Children Hospital, or a charity of your choice.
