Eleanora Mumme Mumme Eleanora Mumme, 90, passed away on February 17, 2020 due to complications of a recent surgery. Eleanora and her identical twin sister, Gloria, were born July 14, 1929 to Minnie & Tony Tappero in Kemmerer, WY. They attended school in Diamondville, WY and later moved to SLC, UT where they graduated from Judge Memorial Catholic High School in 1947. Eleanora worked for Continental Bank until she met U.S. Marine, Melville Mumme. They were married on September 1, 1949 at the Cathedral of the Madeline in SLC. The couple moved south where Mel attended Texas A&M. In 1957, the couple relocated to Pocatello, ID and had three children, Dean, Valerie, and Wayne. They owned and operated several businesses out of their home, including a Jiffy Pups trailer and Lion Candy Co, which they sold in 1972. Eleanora later worked as an Administrative Assistant with the Soil Conservation Service and retired after 25 years of service, at the age of 72. Eleanora was always a hard worker, but would occasionally participate in downhill skiing, horseback riding, boating, fishing, and traveling. She also enjoyed watching the Colorado Rockies, Utah Jazz, and Notre Dame football. Eleanora was a generous person and regularly volunteered at the Catholic Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Mel; parents and step-parents, Minnie & Tony Funtek and Tony & Esther Tappero; twin sister, Gloria Lepak; sister and brother-in-law, Mary & Ed Moore; sister-in-laws, Barb Funtek & Ann Tappero; niece, Tracy Moore; and nephew, Jimmy Tappero. She is survived by her daughter, Valerie (Dennis) Champion; sons, Dean and Wayne Mumme; brothers, Tony Funtek and Jim Tappero; brother-in-law, Joseph Lepak; grandchildren, Brody Zitterkopf, Regina (Shaun Taylor) Champion, DC (Kayla) Champion, and Sundi (Alan) Archibald; eight great-grandchildren, and several nieces & nephews. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 2:00 PM Friday, February 21 at Holy Spirit Catholic Community, Saint Joseph's Chapel, 439 North Hayes Ave in Pocatello, ID. Arrangements are by Downard Funeral Home. Share memories, photographs and condolences at downardfuneralhome.com
