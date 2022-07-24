Harvey Mullinix Mullinix Harvey Mullinix, 79, passed away from natural causes following a long battle with Alzheimer's dementia on July 14, 2022, in Pocatello, Idaho. Harvey was born on November 22, 1942, in Boise, Idaho to Chester F. Mullinix and Della Smith Mullinix. He was raised in Boise, attending Lowell Grade School, North Junior High School, and graduated from Boise High School in 1961. He joined the Air Force and upon returning home after 4 years of service, he enrolled at Boise State College. Ultimately, he graduated with a bachelor's degree in general business in 1969. He was a founding member of Alpha Kappa Psi fraternity. Harvey met his future wife Diana Allford, through his brother Daryl, who was dating her sister Linda Allford. On August 23, 1969, two brothers married two sisters in a double wedding ceremony at the First Baptist Church in Boise. His first job following college graduation was with the State of Idaho Department of Education as an auditor. Harvey then worked for the Governor's Alcohol Safety Action Project as an accountant. He also worked for the State Office on Aging as a comptroller. During this time, Harvey was a member of the Capital Jaycees. As local president he was proud to be a part of the first "haunted house" in the Boise area. He went on to be part of the State Jaycee staff. He received many awards and was named a Jaycee Ambassador. In 1984, Harvey moved his family to Pocatello, Idaho to become the Director of Health West. After about 10 years, he decided to go to truck driving school in Nampa, Idaho. Upon graduating, he worked for McNabb trucking, hauling grain and coal. He later hauled CO2 for Hurst Trucking. After retiring from trucking, Harvey decided he didn't like staying at home all day and got a part time job as a property manager for Pocatello Neighborhood Housing, later known as Pocatello NeighborWorks. Harvey is survived by his wife of 52 years, Diana; two sons: Quentin Miles (Patty) and Jason Max (Kiley) Mullinix; four grandsons: Michael Quentin, Andrew Steven, Jonathan Edward, and Alexander Max Mullinix; his brother Daryl K. (Linda) Mullinix; niece Mary Diane (Evan) Colbert and nephew Matthew Allford (Lynn) Mullinix. Cremation is under the direction of Wilks Funeral Home. Burial will be at Dry Creek Cemetery next to his parents in Boise, Idaho. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.wilksfuneralhome.com.
+1
Place an obituary for your loved one whenever you need
All obituaries must be placed by your mortuary or at: http://selfserve.idahostatejournal.com Deadline is 3 p.m. for publication the next day. The Idaho State Journal is not responsible for spelling, grammar, basic sentence structure or information errors because the obituaries are submitted by families or funeral homes. Obituaries can now also run in our Wednesday publication of The Portneuf Valley Trader. The deadline to include an obituary in The Trader is 3:00pm the Thursday prior to publication. If you have questions Monday through Friday, call (208) 232-4161.