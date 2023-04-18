Muir Vincent LaMar Muir VINCENT LAMAR (BLACKIE) MUIR PASSED ON JAN. 19, 2019 AT THE VERDE VALLEY HOSPITAL IN COTTONWOOD, AZ. FROM COMPLICATIONS DUE TO HEART AND ULCER SURGERY. HE WAS BORN IN REXBURG, IDAHO ON FEB. 22, 1934, TO ELDEN AND DOROTHY MUIR. HE MOVED TO IDAHO FALLS IN 1941 AND ATTENDED SCHOOLS THERE AND AT IDAHO STATE UNIVERSITY. HE MET AND MARRIED HIS LIFELONG PARTNER, DOLORES COWDEN IN 1954. THEY LIVED IN MONTEREY, CA. FOR THE FIRST YEAR OF MARRIAGE WHILE VINCE WAS STATIONED AT FORT ORD, CA.

AFTER DISCHARGE FROM THE SERVICE, THEY RETURNED TO IDAHO FALLS, WHERE HE WENT TO WORK FOR GENERAL ELECTRIC AT THE INL. IN 1961 HE WENT TO WORK FOR ARGONNE NATIONAL LABORATORY AND REMAINED THERE UNTIL HIS RETIREMENT IN 1990 AS MANAGER OF DRAFTING AND REPROGRAPHICS.

