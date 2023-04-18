Muir Vincent LaMar Muir VINCENT LAMAR (BLACKIE) MUIR PASSED ON JAN. 19, 2019 AT THE VERDE VALLEY HOSPITAL IN COTTONWOOD, AZ. FROM COMPLICATIONS DUE TO HEART AND ULCER SURGERY. HE WAS BORN IN REXBURG, IDAHO ON FEB. 22, 1934, TO ELDEN AND DOROTHY MUIR. HE MOVED TO IDAHO FALLS IN 1941 AND ATTENDED SCHOOLS THERE AND AT IDAHO STATE UNIVERSITY. HE MET AND MARRIED HIS LIFELONG PARTNER, DOLORES COWDEN IN 1954. THEY LIVED IN MONTEREY, CA. FOR THE FIRST YEAR OF MARRIAGE WHILE VINCE WAS STATIONED AT FORT ORD, CA.
AFTER DISCHARGE FROM THE SERVICE, THEY RETURNED TO IDAHO FALLS, WHERE HE WENT TO WORK FOR GENERAL ELECTRIC AT THE INL. IN 1961 HE WENT TO WORK FOR ARGONNE NATIONAL LABORATORY AND REMAINED THERE UNTIL HIS RETIREMENT IN 1990 AS MANAGER OF DRAFTING AND REPROGRAPHICS.
VINCE AND DOLORES HAD TWO CHILDREN, VICKY LYNN JENNINGS (GREG) AND DOUGLAS ROY MUIR (CAROLYN).
HE WAS PRECEDED IN DEATH BY HIS MOTHER IN 1962 AND FATHER IN 2002.
VINCE WAS AN AVID GOLFER AND HE AND DOLORES MOVED TO SEDONA, AZ. IN 2004 TO ENJOY THAT HOBBY DAILY. AS A HOME OWNER, HE WAS KNOWN FOR HIS BEAUTIFUL YARDS WHICH HE ENJOYED MAINTAINING.
AT HIS REQUEST THERE WILL BE NO PUBLIC SERVICE. CREMATION WILL TAKE PLACE AT A LATER DATE.
