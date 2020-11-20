Marie Moser C. Moser Martha Marie Moser, 92, of Inkom, passed away Monday, November 16, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born to James V. and Agnes LuVera (Davids) Chandler in Buckskin (Inkom), Idaho, on July 15, 1928. Marie has been a lifetime resident of Inkom. Her early years were spent in Buckskin, where she attended school through the 2nd grade. Starting in 3rd grade, she attended Inkom where she graduated in one of the larger classes of 12. She attended college at the University of Idaho Southern Branch. Two years later while attending a barn dance, she met Donald Moser. They soon married on June 22, 1948. They resided in Inkom where they reared their seven children. Marie was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in many callings. Her favorite was the 18 years she served as an ordinance worker in the Idaho Falls Temple. Marie and Don served a mission together in the Harrisburg, Pennsylvania mission at Tunkhannock from 1990-91. Marie had many talents and touched many lives. She loved reading, crocheting, being a homemaker, spending time with family, gardening, flowers and taking rides. She took excellent care of everyone that walked through her doors. Marie is survived by Judy (Jeff) Martin, Inkom, Penny Bennett, Virginia, Ernie (Sue) Moser, Inkom, Terry (Temple) Moser, Boise, Kathy (Darren) Wilson, Scottsdale, Arizona, and Patsy (Larry) Jackson, Inkom; 31 grandchildren, 47 great grandchildren, 4 great-great grandchildren, 2 brothers, 2 sisters and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, 1 son, 1 son-in-law, 2 granddaughters, 1 great granddaughter, and 7 siblings. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 21, 2020, at the Inkom LDS Church on Rapid Creek Road. The viewing will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, November 20, 2020 at the Inkom LDS Church on Rapid Creek Road. Due to the recent health concerns, masks are encouraged. For those of you that are unable to attend, the funeral service will be audio recorded and uploaded to Marie's memorial page following the service. www.manningwheatleyfuneralhome.com. _____
