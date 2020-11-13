Kenneth Ray Morin

Kenneth Morin Ray Morin Kenneth Ray Morin., 67, Of Pocatello passed away on Tue Nov 10, 2020. A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sat, Nov 14, 2020 at Wilks Funeral Home, 211 West Chubbuck Rd. Chubbuck, ID. Memories and Condolences may be shared with the family at www.wilksfuneralhome.com