Don Morgan L. Morgan Don Lee Morgan was born on July 5, 1935 to Bertha R. and Donnelly A. Morgan. Growing up Don loved hunting, fishing and was an avid outdoorsman. Don began working for Union Pacific Railroad after school at age 16, continuing employment for 48 years until retirement. After graduating from Pocatello High School, Don joined the Army National Guard. In 1954 he married his high school sweetheart Beverly J. Hitchens. They had three children; Wendy, Russell, and Clint. Don and Beverly divorced in 1977 but remained on good terms throughout their lives. Don had several additional marriages: Lois A Nimtz, married 1979 - divorced 1991. Shirley R. Luduc, 1996 married - divorced 1999. Teresa P. Schemel, married 2000 - divorced 2002. Phyllis N. Clement, married 2005 to present. I guess the 5th time was the charm because Don & Phyllis remained happily married for 15 years until his death. Don lived in Pocatello all his life making many friends through work, participating in civic organizations, and playing golf. He enjoyed cooking and watching political TV channels with Little Lacey Bear (our Westie dog). Don was a member of the Pocatello Elks Club for 47 years, going to coffee on week-days and dinners on Friday nights. Both growing up in the area, we enjoyed having extended family close by, with Don being especially close to his sister Evelyn. Our annual RV trips to Seattle to visit Don's grown children and their families on Don's birthday was always memorable. Each winter we lived in California, out of the cold weather. Don is survived by his wife Phyllis, daughter-Wendy, son-Russell, son-Clint (Janee); and grandson Talon (all Morgan last names). Sister-Evelyn Chapman, stepson-Todd (Tiare) Clement, stepdaughter-Cindy Lockhart; and extended family. Don was preceded in death by his Mother, Bertha; Father Donnelly; Stepfather Roy Bess; and sister, Karen Bagby. Don passed away peacefully on December 29, 2020. Thank you to Monte Vista staff and Heather of Encompass Hospice for all their loving care of Don. Visit www.mwfh1953.com for more information and online condolences. ______
