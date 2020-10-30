Jo Ann Moore Stoddart Moore Jo Ann Stoddart Moore was born on September 16, 1938 in Blackfoot, Idaho to Joseph S. and Lillie Mae (Frasure) Stoddart. Jo Ann passed away following a battle with Covid 19 at Bingham Memorial Hospital in Blackfoot on October 26, 2020. We will be celebrating her life with an open house at Downard Funeral Home, 241 North Garfield Ave in Pocatello, Idaho on Saturday, October 31, 2020 from 1 pm to 3 pm. Please share memories, photographs and condolences on Jo Ann's tribute wall at www.downardfuneralhome.com
