Marvin Moon Neal Moon Marvin Neal Moon passed away peacefully on June 29, 2023. Marvin was born to Wm. Neal Moon and Phyllis Castle Moon on Dec. 2, 1941. He was the third of 8 children.
He attended Pocatello High School and graduated in 1960.
Marvin married Lynn Severe in 1962. To this union was born two children, Angie Lyn and Lance M.
Marvin loved the outdoors: snowmobiling, camping, and taking long motorcycle and RV trips across the west. He enjoyed his Gold Wing motorcycle and his dirt bikes. Marvin was an avid reader. He loved to share what he learned with everyone. If he was impressed with a book, he would purchase several copies so that he could share it with others. He was a staunch supporter of ISU athletics.
Marvin began his career at Kaman Bearing and worked there for 52 years. He mostly worked in outside sales and serviced the Soda Springs area.
Lynn and Marvin divorced and Marvin later married Elizabeth Peterson. They moved to Connecticut for a few years while still working for Kaman. They divorced and Marvin returned to Pocatello.
Marvin was known for his acts of service. While living on Syringa street he put many of the dumpsters out on garbage day, shoveled a lot of walks, and mowed many lawns. During his short time at Quail Ridge, he would buy Rice Krispie treats and enthusiastically pass them out to all the residents.
He was generous to a fault. You couldn't say you liked something or else he would get it for you.
We appreciate the good people that took care of Marvin at Quail Ridge. He truly felt like he was home. Thanks to Merlin Moon for being the best brother a guy could have.
Marvin is survived by his children, Angie, and Lance, 2 grandchildren, Kolt, and Ian, sisters, Phyllis Marie Baker and Beverly Randall. Brothers: Daryl, Merlin, and Merrill. Marvin was preceded in death by: His parents, Granddaughter Brandi Jo, sisters Elaine and infant Eileen.
A short interment service will be held Friday, July 7, 2023, at 11:00 at the Mountain
View Cemetery in Pocatello, Idaho.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Cornelison Funeral Home, 431 N. 15th Ave., Pocatello. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.cornelisonfh.com
208-232-0542
