Elaine Moon Moon Elaine Moon, wonderful sister, aunt, and friend, passed away on January 31st, 2022. Elaine was born on January 3rd, 1955 in Pocatello Idaho. She was joined in birth by her twin sister, Eileen, who sadly died shortly after birth on the same day. She was the daughter of Wm. Neal Moon and Phyllis Castle Moon. Elaine was one of a loving, happy family of eight children. Elaine loved camping with her family each summer on vacations. It was during these excursions that Elaine developed her life-long love of the outdoors, and wildlife. She was active in 4-H and loved to cook and was able to win many ribbons from county fairs. Elaine graduated in 1973 from Pocatello High School and was proud to be a Poky Indian. She furthered her education at Idaho State University and earned her bachelor's degree in social work in 2004. Elaine had several jobs that she enjoyed, including helping her brothers with their paper routes, driving the Ice Cream Truck, at the Hearing Zone, and in the kitchens at Eastgate Nursing Home and also at the Veteran's Home. She worked several years at Farmers Insurance and worked as a social worker after she got her degree from ISU. While working at Eastgate she met her good friend Susan, with whom she shared many adventures, and she became an honorary, beloved member of the Moon family. Elaine was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She loved attending the temple. One of the highlights of her life was when she attended the dedication of the Nauvoo temple and was able to visit many church history sites. She was very excited to tour the Pocatello temple last fall and made several trips back during the open house "just to see it one more time." She had a passion for collecting LDS Artists Artwork and sprinkled her collection amongst her friends and family. She served in many capacities in the Church but especially enjoyed serving the youth. She loved being a leader at Girl's Camp and was a beloved Young Women's leader for many years. Elaine enjoyed the outdoors and photography., She got great joy in taking photos of the great outdoors and wildlife anywhere she visited. She had a gift for being able to identify plants and wildflowers. She enjoyed in particular the Oregon Coast and any National Park, in particular Yellowstone National Park. She had a knack for being able to see a bear on almost any trip. Elaine enjoyed reading books of all types, and in particular enjoyed a good mystery. Favorite pastimes included listening to Glenn Rawson stories, and baking and cooking. In particular, along with Susan, she made a multitude of beautiful wedding cakes. She always sought out the latest treat or candy, and in particular loved finding special editions of Oreos or candy bars, she always bought enough to share because it gave her much joy. Other interests were needlework, making and selling crafts, writing poetry and making and collecting stained glass art. She relished Christmas and the decorating that came with it. She was enchanted by Koala Bears, and Moose She was generous and kindhearted and loved spending time with friends, playing games or watching movies. Although she did not have any children of her own, she loved all children in her life and will be missed by each of them. She was very beloved by her many nieces and nephews, and will be missed greatly by each of them. Elaine had a couple of pets that meant so much to her. She had a small energetic dog, Poco, and a beloved parrot name Einstein. Elaine spent several years living with her beautiful mother, and fulfilled the dual roles of companion and caregiver, for which her brothers and sisters were grateful for her service. Elaine was preceded in death by her father, Wm. Neal Moon, her mother, Phyllis Marjorie Castle Moon, and a sister Eileen Moon. She is survived by two sisters, Phyllis Baker, and Beverly Randall, and four brothers, Marvin, Daryl (Teresa), Merlin (Marie), and Merrill (Jill). No service will be held at this time, but there will be an interment at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Cornelison Funeral Home, 431 N. 15th Ave., Pocatello. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.cornelisonfh.com 208-232-0542
