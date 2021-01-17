Dorothy Monroe Virginia Monroe The truth. "She's a pistol!" Those are the words of one of her recent nurses. And she absolutely was. The facts. Dorothy Virginia Williams Monroe went to meet her Lord and Savior on Sunday, January 10th, 2021; exactly six months before her 94th birthday... (cough, cough) make that her 39th birthday. Born on July 10, 1927 to Andrew F. Williams and Virginia A. Farley, she grew up and spent all of her life, most happily, in Pocatello, truly her home, sweet home. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward G. Monroe, her mother Virginia and father Andrew, and her sister, Joyce Capstick of California. She is survived by her children, Kathy Thomas, Boise ID; Alan E. (Karen) Monroe, Lewiston ID; Andrew D. (Donna) Monroe of Pocatello; and Becky S. Boren of Pocatello. She is very lovingly remembered by her 11 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren with another on the way, and one great-great grandchild. She also leaves a brother Don (Jan) Williams of Salt Lake City, UT, and many nieces, nephews and their children. The important things. Dorothy lived and loved with passion. Her favorite part of life was her family, which was her number one priority. She married her childhood sweetheart, Ed, on December 29, 1945. Ed was in the war at the time, and took leave and came home for a week just to get married and they started their family a couple years later. After her first two children arrived, she went to work for the Bannock Hotel as a switchboard operator. She and Ed worked different hours so that one of them would always be with their children. She then decided to work as a banquet hostess/waitress, also in the Bannock Hotel, and gained many friends and acquaintances there. She worked there for many years until it closed. Eventually she found herself waitressing at Remo's Italian Restaurant. While all of the other waitresses were in their 20's and 30's, Dorothy worked there while in her 50's and 60's. She wasn't bothered one bit by having to wear the "uniform" of hot pants and a t-shirt. She donned nylons under her shorts and her Remo's issued t-shirt and proudly continued waitressing until she retired. She played pinochle for 60 years and was always happy to play many other games. She developed an interest in writing so she took a class in it. She loved traveling and took five trips to Europe. Following her favorite trip, to England, she wrote a letter to the Queen, telling her how wonderful her visit was and thanking Her Royal Highness. The many camping and fishing trips in the Stanley/Redfish lake area, and the nearly-every-weekend trips to the Blackfoot Reservoir where her husband Ed and her boys built a family cabin, can attest to her joy for life and family. Something Dorothy was famous for was writing every single person who ever gave her anything, a heartfelt and personal thank you note. To sum it up. Dorothy V. Monroe always saw the bright side; she was a cheerful, happy, positive person, and gracious and loving to many. She loved her life. Our family would like to acknowledge the physical therapy care and assistance of Encompass Home Health, in particular, Dorothy's newest friend who she couldn't wait to see each week, Heidi Greenup. ______
