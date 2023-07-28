Lisa Moffat Marie Moffat Lisa Marie Moffat passed away on July 14, 2023, due to an extended illness. She was 61.
Lisa was born in Boise, Idaho, on February 12, 1962, to Patricia (Pam) and Terry Pirrong.
Later, with her mother and siblings, Lisa would join the Craven family, when Pam married Jerry Craven in Pocatello, ID.
Growing up in Pocatello, Lisa attended Greenacres Elementary, Alameda Jr. High, and Highland School. At Highland, Lisa was a Lassie cheerleader.
In the following years she met and married Scott Frost. Together they had two children, Matthew and Katelyn. Later they divorced. With the birth of their first grandchild, Krista, Scott and Lisa became great friends again. For the last 14 years they have spent nearly every holiday, vacation, and family milestone together.
Lisa was an incredibly hard worker. Over the years she worked for many Pocatello businesses. Eventually she would go on to start several of her own including, "A Clean Sweep" and later "Sweet Pea and Me"; a candle company created with her granddaughter, Krista. Her working years concluded at School District 25 as a payroll clerk where she made many friendships and enjoyed helping her colleagues.
Lisa enjoyed crafting, sewing, cross stitch, baking, and most of all reading. When the weather was nice, you could find Lisa gardening, canning, horseback and trail riding. Most recently she took up golf, enjoying the beautiful sights of the Mackay golf course. It must be said, however, that her greatest joy in life was simply to be part of the lives of her children and grandchildren.
Lisa is survived by: her son Matt (Emma) Frost and daughter Katie Frost; their father and friend Scott Frost; her grandchildren: Krista Converse, Tom and Elaine Frost, and Jaxon Smith; her father Jerry Craven; her brother Terry (Terra) Pirrong; her step siblings Ray (Rebecca) Craven, Shelia (Darren) Worley, and Shawn Craven, and her dog Gracie May.
Lisa is our beloved "Nana" and is dearly missed. A celebration of her life was held, Thursday, July 27 at 3 PM in the Cornelison Funeral Home, 431 N. 15th, Pocatello.
www.cornelisonfh.com
