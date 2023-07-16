Diane Mitchem Lee Mitchem On June 11, 2023, Diane Mitchem, 67, of Berthoud CO, passed away peacefully to be with our Lord Jesus, at the Medical Center of the Rockies. Her husband Dale, her children Robert and Barbara, and her sister Susan Sidell were by her side. Diane was born on October 16, 1955, Diane Lee Hohenfield, in Pocatello ID, one of four children in the family. She graduated from Pocatello high school in 1974. Diane and Dale married in 1975 and have had 48 happy years together. She supported Dale through his college education. She lived in Tulsa OK, Pocatello ID, Grand Junction CO, Bozeman MT, Colorado Springs Co, Longmont CO and Berthoud CO. Her greatest joy were her children, her grandchildren, and all children. She loved the mountains, camping, and many vacations though out the United States. She volunteered throughout her children’s schooling. Diane also worked at Skyline High School. She took great pride in assisting teachers and students. Diane joined her friends and family in heaven, including her father, Robert Hohenfield, her mother, Jean Hohenfield, and her grandson, Odin Mitchem. She is survived by her husband, Dale Mitchem, children Robert Mitchem and Barbara Mitchem, and grandchildren Leilani Mitchem and Wyatt Mitchem DeMott. Diane also leaves behind her sister, Susan Sidell, and her brothers Bobby and Steven Hohenfield. She will always be remembered for her positive outlook on life and her kindness to everyone. To all of Diane’s dear friends, you meant the world to her and to the family, she loved you all. A celebration of life will be held Saturday 7/22/2023 between 3:00 and 5:00 at the La Quinta Inn at 1440 Bench Road, Pocatello ID.
