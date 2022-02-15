Ella Mitchell Mae Mitchell Our beloved Mother and Grandmother, Ella Mae Mitchell, 90, passed away on January 23, 2022. She was born in Roberts, Idaho, on October 26, 1931, to Lyle Fredrick Browning and Gertrude Lovina Winters. When Ella was 2 years old, her mother died. Her father later married Velma Charlotte Harmon, and they had four children. Ella Mae grew up in Annis, Idaho, near Rigby. She attended grade school in Idaho Falls and Annis, then Midway High School. She was senior class president and drum majorette for marching band her senior year and she also played the bass drum in the pep band for a couple of years. On August 19, 1950, she married William Norman Surerus. They had two children, Susan and Barbara. They honeymooned in Glacier National Park and built a happy home together. Ella Mae's first priority was family and she spent many years as a homemaker, caring for her family. She was involved in the PTA, pinochle club, and enjoyed bowling and golf. The family shared many fun adventures, special vacations, camping at Palisades Reservoir, and skiing in the winter. Bill, passed away on April 26, 1969. A few years later Ella Mae married Donald Mitchell; they later divorced. After Bill died, Ella Mae went to work for Farmers Insurance, then worked the bulk of her career at Idaho Bank &Trust. Ella Mae is survived by her sister, Marie Strong, brothers Lyle Harmon (Nancy Clark) Browning, and Ted (Ramona) Browning; daughters, Susan (Gary) Carter and Barbara (Bill) Cook; grandchildren Michelle Ellis, Kabi Catalano, Brad (Amanda) Cook, Jennifer (Adrian) Buck, Sabine (Dave) Rilling, Michael (Denise) Carter; great-grandchildren: Nick Ellis, Ethan Buck, Brent Cook, Teegan Cook, Haley Buck, Jakob Cook, Porter Buck, Kayla Cook, Cavan Buck, Courtney Carter, Amanda Rilling, Lindsey Carter, and Tanner Rilling. She is preceded in death by her husband, Bill, parents, Lyle, Gertrude, and Velma, sister, Shirley, brother, Royce, granddaughter Marnie Cook, father-in-law and mother-in-law Loftus Surerus and Violet Surerus, and most of her sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law. Our family would like to thank the wonderful teams at Quinn Meadows and Heritage Hospice Care for their loving care and many acts of kindness shown to Mom. Cremation care was entrusted to Wilks Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared at www.wilksfuneralhome.com. A private family celebration of life will be held at a later date, and she will be buried alongside Bill in the Annis Little Butte Cemetery.
