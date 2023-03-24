Brandon Mitchell Joshua Mitchell Brandon Joshua Mitchell, or as known by his siblings as Me-Who!?! and also while driving truck, as Pyro, age 43, peacefully passed away surrounded by family and friends on Saturday, March 18, 2023, after a courageous battle with cancer. Brandon was born in Idaho Falls, Idaho on June 6, 1979. Brandon is the 4th of 5 children born to Charles and Donna Mitchell. Brandon grew up in Blackfoot and graduated from Blackfoot High School in 1997. After graduation, he moved to Dutch Harbor, Alaska where he became a commercial fisherman. He spent many seasons there. From Alaska he went to Tampa, Florida, where he Graduated from River Bible Institute. Brandon then moved back to Idaho and started to drive truck. He became a professional truck driver, achieving membership in the Million Mile-Safe Driving Club. Brandon has traveled to all 50 states. He was also known to travel several hundred miles away just to eat at a favorite restaurant. Brandon was a "Foodie" and loved to try new cuisines. Brandon was an avid traveler and loved going on cruises. He logged around 40 cruises and saw many international ports. Prior to the cancer diagnosis, Brandon transported mail for the United States Postal Service. Brandon had many friends all across the world. Brandon would like to thank all friends and family for all their support during his courageous battle with cancer. He would especially like to thank his nurse Darlene Smout. Brandon is survived by his parents, Charles and Donna Mitchell of Blackfoot; siblings Cindy (Brent) Tolman of Burley, Jerry (Becki and Jessie) of Firth, Bryan (Stephanie) Mitchell of Blackfoot and Larry Mitchell of Blackfoot. Also his godson, Nathaniel Gould of St. Anthony. Per Brandon's wishes, he will be cremated and will be placed by his brothers in Juneau, Alaska at the Shrine of Saint Therese Columbarium. A celebration of life will be held at the Blackfoot Elks Lodge on Saturday, April 1, 2023 from 2-4:00 p.m. All ages are welcome. The family is under the care of Hawker Funeral Home. Condolences to Brandon's family can be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.
Place an obituary for your loved one whenever you need
All obituaries must be placed by your mortuary or at: http://selfserve.idahostatejournal.com Deadline is 3 p.m. for publication the next day. The Idaho State Journal is not responsible for spelling, grammar, basic sentence structure or information errors because the obituaries are submitted by families or funeral homes.
Obituaries can now also run in our Wednesday publication of The Portneuf Valley Trader. The deadline to include an obituary in The Trader is 3:00pm the Thursday prior to publication.
If you have questions Monday through Friday, call (208) 232-4161.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.