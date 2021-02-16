Miser Rita Smith Miser Rita Smith Miser, 83, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021 in Pocatello, Idaho. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 AM Thur. Feb. 18th with a viewing starting a half hour before the funeral service both at the funeral home. A webcast of the funeral will be availible on Rita's tribute page. To view Rita's full obituary, watch the webcast of the service or to leave a memory or condolece please visit www.wilksfuneralhome.com