Judy Minshall Norman Minshall Judy Norman Minshall, formerly of Inkom, Idaho passed away April 8, 2023 in Pocatello from complications due to Alzheimer's disease.
She was born February 12, 1941, in Louisville, Kentucky to Jennye Roberta and Walter Norman. She was active in Girl Scouts and graduated from Shawnee High School with honors. Her high school annual quote was, "Come what may, I have been blessed." It was a philosophy she carried throughout life.
She earned her bachelor's and master's degrees in biology from the University of Louisville, where she was also active in Delta Zeta, Mortar and Angel Flight, Airforce Reserve Officers Training Corp, among others. It was at UofL that Judy met the love of her life, G. Wayne Minshall. They were married June 12, 1961. Their life of adventure included raising three children, studying stream ecology, and homesteading in South East Idaho. They were both active members of the Holy Spirit Catholic Community, attending St. Joseph's chapel (where Judy served as a Eucharistic minister and musician).
Judy also served as both affiliate and adjunct faculty in the Biology department at Idaho State University, various committees for, and on the Idaho Aeronautics Commission. She was an active and engaged citizen especially for social and environmental justice causes, campaigning for the ERA, clean water, and protection of Idaho's wilderness. She was active in with the League of Women Voters and the Bannock County Democrats, the Idaho Native Plant Society, and she volunteered with the Marshall Library and Special Olympics.
Judy was talented, creative, and resourceful. Her pursuits and talents included gardening, husbandry, sewing, and harvesting and preserving cultivated and native fruits. She was a talented musician and poet, an avid reader and a lifelong learner, she was particularly curious about the sciences, history, and theology.
Her parents, brothers Pat and Bill, husband Wayne, and nephew Jeremy preceded her in death. She is survived by her children Michele Irwin of Green River, Wyoming; Jacob Anderson-Minshall of California; and Jennye Minshall, of Inkom; sisters Ann Byers, Suzy Schultz, and Liz Stephenson; 2 nephews and 4 nieces, and their children. Her grandchildren include dogs, cats, and buffalo.
Services will be held Thurs 04/13/23 at 1pm at St. Joseph Catholic Church with a viewing one hour before. Burial at Inkom Cemetery will take place following cremation Sat 04/15/23 at 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations in Judy's memory to the Dr. G. Wayne Minshall Stream Ecology Fund at Idaho State University or the charity of your choice are appreciated.
