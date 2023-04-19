Judy Minshall Norman Minshall Judy Norman Minshall, formerly of Inkom, Idaho passed away April 8, 2023 in Pocatello from complications due to Alzheimer's disease.

She was born February 12, 1941, in Louisville, Kentucky to Jennye Roberta and Walter Norman. She was active in Girl Scouts and graduated from Shawnee High School with honors. Her high school annual quote was, "Come what may, I have been blessed." It was a philosophy she carried throughout life.

