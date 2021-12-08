Millward Ruth Ann Millward Ruth Ann Millward, 82 of Pocatello, Idaho passed away on Friday, December 3, 2021 in her home. She was born on October 1, 1939 to Richard and Anne Ramus Allingham in Buenos Aires, Argentina. She was raised in Sao Paulo, Brazil. She served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day-Saints in Brazil, where she met Wayne Ace Millward. They were married in the Logan Temple on September 25, 1959. Together they raised six children - Rachelle, Robert, Teresa, Michael, Richard and Andrew. Ruth was preceded in death by her husband and her parents. Ruth spent her life as a dedicated Mother. She also worked for School District #25 for twenty seven years, most recently at Pocatello High School as a credit recovery teacher. After Wayne's retirement, they served as mission presidents in the Belo Horizonte Mission for the church. Music was a big part of her life. She sang in the Camerata Singers for 22 years. Because of that, she was able to travel to several foreign countries and sang in some beautiful places. Her grandchildren were her life. She enjoyed playing games and spoiling them rotten. She is survived by her daughter Rachelle (Loren) Huntsman of Lyman, Wyoming; Robert (Tara) Millward of Pocatello, Idaho; Teresa (Todd) Praska of Pocatello, Idaho; Michael (Stephanie) Millward of Pocatello, Idaho; Richard (Stella) Millward of Portland, Oregon and Andrew Millward of Pocatello, Idaho; brother Michael Allingham of Des Moines, Iowa; 24 grandchildren and 41 great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, December 10, 2021 at the Mink Creek Ward LDS Chapel, 8200 W. Portneuf Road. A visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 PM on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at Colonial Funeral Home, 2005 S. 4th Ave. Burial will follow services at the Chesterfield Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Camerata Singers, in memory of Ruth Millward. Contact Bill Moore at 1825 Hoot Owl Rd, Inkom, Idaho 83245 Memories and condolences may be sent to the family online at www.wilkscolonialchapel.com.