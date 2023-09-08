LaVonne Mills Rae Mills LaVonne Garner Mills, M.D. died on July 8, 2023 at home of pancreatic cancer.
Dr. Mills was born January 17, 1954 in Pocatello, ID to Kenneth and Catherine Garner. She was part of a large, loving family with 3 sisters and 2 brothers. She was educated for elementary school at St. Joseph's Catholic School by the Sisters of the Holy Cross who gave her a valuable, traditional education. She graduated from Pocatello High School in 1972. She was ever grateful to Pocatello High School for an excellent education, especially in journalism and chemistry. Next, she attended Idaho State University earning a bachelor's degree in 1976 in psychology. At the same time, she took pre-med classes that she needed for medical school.
ISU prepared her very well and in August 1977, Dr. Mills began her medical degree studies at The George Washington University School of Medicine in Washington, D.C. She graduated in May 1981. She was happy to return to Idaho for residency training in Family Medicine at the Family Medicine Residency of Idaho in Boise, ID.
After residency she worked at a community health clinic in Burley, ID for 4 years. While working in Burley, she met and then married the love of her life, Robert Joseph Mills, Jr., on November 28, 1986. Bob was career USAF so it took them until 1988 to get to be together, but that finally happened.
In 1991, their much beloved daughter, Katherine was born while Bob was stationed in Albuquerque, N.M. After Bob retired from the USAF, he and Vonnie made a wonderful life for their family here in Pocatello and have been here for 30 years. Their daughter, Kate, and her husband, Brent Kisling, welcomed our first grandchild, Evalina, on June 30, 2023.
Dr. Mills practiced Family Medicine in Pocatello for 29 years, plus she taught residents. She respected the young resident doctors for their intelligence and kindness. In 2002 she started private practice and finally retired when she became ill in the fall 2022. Over these 20 years, she gradually narrowed her practice focus to geriatrics and hospice. She believed it was such an honor to be trusted by her patients and worked diligently to secure that trust.
Robert and LaVonne are members of Holy Spirit Catholic Parish.
Dr. Mills is survived by her husband, Robert Mills of Pocatello, and daughter Kate (Brent) Kisling of Silverdale, WA. Her sisters are Valerie (Mark) Sonderen of Spokane, WA, Sherrie Garner (Mark Kranzler) of Pocatello, ID, and Jacque (Rick) Freudenthal of Pocatello, ID. Her brothers are Rod (Donita) Garner of American Falls, ID, and Rob (Laurie) Garner of Placitas, N.M. She has numerous nieces and nephews, and all are treasured as part of our family.
The Mills family is grateful to Heritage Hospice for their expert care at the end of her life.
A memorial mass will be held on Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at 10 am at St. Joseph's Chapel, 439 North Hayes Avenue, Pocatello, ID. Inurnment will take place at the Falls View Cemetery, 2938 McKinley Street, American Falls, ID.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in the name of LaVonne Mills for the improvement of St. Joseph's Chapel. Donations should be sent to Holy Spirit Catholic Community, 524 North 7th Ave, Pocatello, ID 83201.
The family also invites donations in LaVonne's name to the Franciscan Sisters at 2098 Truckerville Road, Pocatello, Idaho 83204.
