LaVonne RaeMills

LaVonne Mills Rae Mills LaVonne Garner Mills, M.D. died on July 8, 2023 at home of pancreatic cancer.

Dr. Mills was born January 17, 1954 in Pocatello, ID to Kenneth and Catherine Garner. She was part of a large, loving family with 3 sisters and 2 brothers. She was educated for elementary school at St. Joseph's Catholic School by the Sisters of the Holy Cross who gave her a valuable, traditional education. She graduated from Pocatello High School in 1972. She was ever grateful to Pocatello High School for an excellent education, especially in journalism and chemistry. Next, she attended Idaho State University earning a bachelor's degree in 1976 in psychology. At the same time, she took pre-med classes that she needed for medical school.

