Millermon Stephen Paul Millermon Stephen Paul Millermon went to be with the Lord on February 20, 2022, due to many COVID-related complications. Steve was born in western Colorado in 1967 as the third of six children. From a young age, Steve's relationship with Christ Jesus was always paramount. He grew up in a pastor's family, faithfully attending church, participating in AWANA, and going to Bible camp. It was at Bible camp at the age of 7 that Steve accepted Christ as his personal Savior. After spending his early years through high school in Colorado, he graduated from Calvary Bible College with a degree in secondary education. Steve married his college sweetheart, Melissa, after graduation. He participated in sports, especially baseball and basketball, and played basketball throughout his college years. After college, he taught history in two different Christian high schools in the Kansas City area and later became a youth pastor at Calvary Bible Church in Grand Junction, Colorado. In 2002, Steve and his family joined InFaith ministries and moved to Downey, Idaho to serve at Marsh Valley Bible Church, where he was currently the pastor. He loved the people of southeast Idaho, and his heart's desire was to share the good news of Christ and help them live a God-honoring life. Steve was chairman of the board for Old Faithful Christian Ranch in Island Park, Idaho, where he spent many summers serving in various ways. As a pastor, Steve served his community both by his shepherding heart and by furthering himself as a student of God's Word, as he recently received a master's degree in Ministry from Carolina University. He enjoyed coaching his boys in baseball in Downey, Idaho and watching them play. In addition to this, he loved music and listening to his daughter play the piano. Steve was also an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt and fish with his family and could often be found in the garden with family members. Steve was a loving, caring husband, father, son, brother and uncle who extended his constant and genuine kindness to all his extended family and friends. Steve is survived by his wife Melissa; children: Jamie (Clyde), Caleb (Emily), Adam, Andrew; parents: Paul and Carol Millermon; siblings: Kathy, Kristi (Casey), Joel (Ginger), Karen (Mike), Kim (Andy); mother and father in-law: Larry and Linda Murphy; brother and sister in-law: Lance and Nicole; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his daughter Abigail. Steve will be missed here on this earth but is intensely enjoying the presence of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, the Savior of all who trust in Him. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to be sent to Old Faithful Christian Ranch at OFCR.org. A viewing will be held from 5:00-7:00 pm on Friday, February 25, 2022 at Wilks Funeral Home, 211 West Chubbuck Road Chubbuck, Idaho. A celebration of life will be held in his honor at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at the Inkom Community Bible Church, 251 Grant Avenue Inkom, Idaho. Interment will follow the services in the Cambridge Cemetery in Downey, Idaho. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.wilksfuneralhome.com.
