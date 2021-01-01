Miller Theron J Miller Theron J Miller 91, passed away Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at his home in West Haven, Utah. He was born May 5, 1929 in Farnum, Idaho to James Theron Miller and Luella Hendrickson. He attended schools in St. Anthony, Idaho and American Fork, Utah where he graduated high school in 1947. After graduating, he worked several different jobs in the area, including the Celery Co-op as a truck driver, a turkey and chicken processing plant and Utah Power and Light. In 1949, he was called to the Western Canadian Mission, returning home in July 1951. Six months after his return home he was drafted into the U.S. Army, December 14, 1951 and was sent to Camp Roberts, California for basic training. Due to a medical condition, he was honorably discharged from the service June 30, 1952. On May 1, 1953, Theron married Clarice B. Mendenhall in the Logan Temple. He was attending the Radio Institute in Salt Lake City and after his graduation in March 1954, they moved to Pocatello, Idaho where he worked as a television technician for Ford Music Company. In 1966, he enrolled in the San Francisco College of Mortuary Science and in 1967 passed the State Board Exam to be licensed as a mortician in the State of Idaho. In 1972, he and Clarice bought Carter's Printing and LDS Bookstore which they operated for eight years. In 1988, they moved to Idaho Falls where they purchased the Buck-Sullivan Funeral Home. The name was later changed to Buck-Miller-Hann. He and mom worked side by side until they retired in 1998 and in 2002, moved to West Haven, Utah. An active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, he served as President of the Stake Mutual, 1st and 2nd Counselor in the 16th Ward Bishopric, Bishop of the 16th/29th Wards (Pocatello, Idaho, West Stake). He also served as second counselor in the Pocatello West Stake Presidency. Theron is survived by three daughters, Tracey (Terry) Gardner, Pocatello, ID; Julie (Charles) Burke, Twin Falls, ID; Patricia (Lorin) Wilding, West Haven UT; son, Kim T (Theresa) Miller, St. George, UT; brother, James (Kayleen) Miller; sister, Marilyn Peay; 15 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, a son, Bradley J Miller, his parents, three sisters, Ila Rodeback,Verla Omer, Belva Meredith; a brother, Warren Miller; grandson, Matthew Allen Lee; and great-granddaughter, Brooke Stella Hill. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, January 4, 2021 at Lindquist's Roy Mortuary, 3333 West 5600 South. The family will meet with friends Sunday, January 3, 2021 from 6 to 8 p.m. and Monday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment will be Monday, January 4th at 3 p.m. at Restlawn Memorial Gardens, 2864 South 5th Avenue, Pocatello, Idaho. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a local Missionary Fund. The funeral services will be live streamed at the bottom of the obituary page for Theron at lindquistmortuary.com Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.lindquistmortuary.com
