Miller Taft Crandall Miller Taft Crandall Miller, 82, of McCammon passed away peacefully in his home on April 9th, 2021. He was the son of Albert Elsworth and Ellen Dunn Miller. He was born January 22, 1939 in Sharon, Idaho and raised nearby in Paris, Idaho throughout his childhood and adolescence. Taft served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Texas. After his mission he attended college at Idaho State University, where he met the love of his life, Carol Packer Miller. After pursuing their educations and careers, they settled in Pocatello, ID. Taft worked for the Firestone Tire company for many years, but was most known for managing the LDS Church Farm. Taft was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. He was a fully invested member who served his religious community in many capacities. Taft and Carol served in the Idaho Falls and Billings, Montana temples together. They also served a mission in Little Rock Arkansas. Taft was a cherished husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He was deeply committed to his family loved by many. Taft was preceded in death by his loving wife, Carol Packer Miller, his son, Taft Albert Miller, a granddaughter, Madilyn Gardner, his parents, Albert and Ellen Miller, a brother, Albert Elsworth Miller, and a sister, Ann Merlyn Miller Stucki. Taft is survived by his children; Tami (Doug) Aagard, Marlene (Gary) Garner, and Kevin (Robin) Miller and 20 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. One sister; Gwen Bartschi and one brother; Ted (Peggy) Miller. He will be greatly missed by those left behind, but joyfully received by his beloved wife of 50 years and other family members. Funeral services will be Wednesday April 14, 2021 at 12pm in the McCammon LDS Stake Center with a viewing prior starting at 10am. Interment will be in Moutnainview Cemetery. ________
