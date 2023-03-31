Miller Suzanne "Sue" Lynda Miller On March 22, 2023 Suzanne Lynda Miller joined her heavenly family surrounded by loving family members. Suzanne was born April 29, 1947 at Holy Cross Hospital in Salt Lake City. In 1950 the family moved to Burley, Idaho when her dad, Lalovi Butler, was appointed superintendent of the newly constructed Utoco pipeline and tank farm in Burley. What was expected to be a tenure of a few years became a lifetime when Suzy and Lalovi discovered the joys of fly fishing and other outdoor adventures, and the family enjoyed the small-town lifestyle. Suzanne graduated from Burley High School in 1965 then continued her education at Idaho State University, Towson State College, and University of Utah, graduating from ISU in 1974 with a Bachelor's degree in Elementary Education and a Master's degree in Special Education as well as an Administration Certificate. She taught for over 35 years, mostly in 6th grade. Following her retirement Sue became a Volunteer Ombudsman for the Elderly, visiting Assisted Living Centers and Nursing Homes throughout SE Idaho advocating tirelessly for the needs of the elderly residents. She thought of this as one of her proudest achievements. On August 13, 1994 she married Roy Miller and they spent the next years traveling throughout the United States and Europe, attending musical events, skiing, gardening and enjoying a loving companionship. Suzy was an accomplished skier, both Nordic and Alpine, and the two of them enjoyed some 30 ski areas in the U.S., Canada and Europe. Suzanne is survived by her brother, Mike (Trenna) Butler of Burley, her sister, Sandra Grindrod of Lacey, WA, nieces, Kim Grindrod, and Amanda (Mark) Crump, nephews, Eric and Kevin Grindrod, and Jody (Cara) Butler, and numerous great nieces and nephews. Sue's niece, Carla Riddle preceded her in death. Private family services will be held followed by a remembrance in the Spring. In lieu of flowers, Sue would appreciate a donation to the Pocatello Animal Shelter, Bannock Humane Society, of your favorite charity. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.wilksfuneralhome.com.
+1
Place an obituary for your loved one whenever you need
All obituaries must be placed by your mortuary or at: http://selfserve.idahostatejournal.com Deadline is 3 p.m. for publication the next day. The Idaho State Journal is not responsible for spelling, grammar, basic sentence structure or information errors because the obituaries are submitted by families or funeral homes. Obituaries can now also run in our Wednesday publication of The Portneuf Valley Trader. The deadline to include an obituary in The Trader is 3:00pm the Thursday prior to publication. If you have questions Monday through Friday, call (208) 232-4161.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.