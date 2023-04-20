Miller Suzanne Lynda Miller On March 22, 2023 Suzanne Lynda Miller joined her heavenly family surrounded by loving family members.

Suzanne was born April 29, 1947 at Holy Cross Hospital in Salt Lake City. In 1950 the family moved to Burley, Idaho when her dad, Lalovi Butler, was appointed superintendent of the newly constructed Utoco pipeline and tank farm in Burley. What was expected to be a tenure of a few years became a lifetime when Suzy and Lalovi discovered the joys of fly fishing and other outdoor adventures, and the family enjoyed the small-town lifestyle.

