Inge Miller Maren Lassen Miller Inge Maren Lassen Miller passed from this life on Friday, June 24. She was born in Aarhus, Denmark on March 28, 1938, and is the daughter of Arne and Edith Lassen. She and her parents immigrated from their beloved country on the Gripsholm; arriving in New York on May 7, 1952. She cherished her heritage by sharing her language, Danish baking, and traditions with her beloved family and friends. Inge graduated from Pocatello High. She married the love of her life, David, in the Idaho Falls Temple on August 3, 1956. They were nine days short of their 64th wedding anniversary prior to David's passing in 2020. They enjoyed traveling, particularly to Hawaii and Europe, and included their family on many of their journeys. Inge loved the outdoors. She instilled this love into her family by sharing time with them gardening, hiking, skiing, and camping. She had many friends including several from her 24 year history with the Pocatello Police Department, her water aerobics group, and her neighbors and friends whom she served, loved and cherished. Inge's talents knew no bounds. She was a humble, life-long learner who shared her knowledge and creations with many. She was a gifted cook and baker, homemaker, artist, baby whisperer, and seamstress. Inge knitted blankets, sweaters, and booties for all of her grandchildren. She and her home exuded "hygge"--Danish word for a feeling of warmth, comfort, peace, and contentment. Inge was an ordinance worker in the Idaho Falls and Pocatello Temples. Her love and connection to her family here on earth as well in heaven were reflected through her commitment to family history work and temple attendance. Viewing the Pocatello Temple from her home was a daily joy. Inge is survived by her children Judy Floyd (Jock), Lise Sheppard (Archie), Heidi Wood (Adam), David Mark Miller, Scott Miller; 11 grandchildren, 9.75 great grandchildren and her sister Mary Abou-Bakr (Hussein). A viewing will be held on Wednesday, June 29 2022 from 5:00 PM-6:45 PM with a funeral service starting at 7:00 PM both at Wilks Colonial Chapel, 2005 South 5th Ave., Pocatello, Idaho 83202 A Graveside Service will be held on Thursday, June 30, 2022 at 11 AM at the Cedron Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.wilkscolonialchapel.com.
