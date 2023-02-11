Gary Miller Wayne Miller Gary Wayne Miller 83, passed away peacefully at home from natural causes on January 12, 2023. Gary's health deteriorated after his battle with cancer this last year. He was born in Twin Falls, Idaho to Wayne and Luella Miller. He had two brothers Jim and Ron and a sister Anita. Gary was Married to JoAnn Mair Miller for 56 years. Together they had 4 children, Valorie, Juliann, Carrie, and Brian. Gary was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, teacher, gardener, and friend. Some of you may know him as Mr. Miller from Pocatello High School. He taught Biology at Poky for 29 years from 1970 to 1999. After retirement Gary and his wife JoAnn started Blackrock Greenhouse where they shared their love of gardening and flowers with the community for 20 years until 2015. Gary was an avid outdoorsman who spent many trips with his good friends; Ahmad, Larry, and Buchli backpacking in the Idaho Mountains. Gary also spent many summers woodcutting with Ron White and Ahmad Dolkhani. Gary is survived by his wife JoAnn Mair Miller, Juliann Wallace, Carrie Heape, and Brian (Paris)Miller as well as several grandchildren: Nick and Josh (Valorie), Renee and Kyle (Juliann), Holden and Baile (Carrie), and Elena (Brian) and Great-grandchildren Avery and Alora Davis (Balie and Marek). Gary was preceded in death by his parents Wayne and Luella (Gassaway) Miller, Daughter Valorie Dawn Petty, Brother Jim Miller. Gary was laid to rest near his Daughter Valorie at a small Graveside service per his request. A Celebration of life is being planned for June 2023. The family has set up a go fund me account (Gary Wayne Miller) to help cover dads medical and funeral costs.
Place an obituary for your loved one whenever you need
All obituaries must be placed by your mortuary or at: http://selfserve.idahostatejournal.com Deadline is 3 p.m. for publication the next day. The Idaho State Journal is not responsible for spelling, grammar, basic sentence structure or information errors because the obituaries are submitted by families or funeral homes.
Obituaries can now also run in our Wednesday publication of The Portneuf Valley Trader. The deadline to include an obituary in The Trader is 3:00pm the Thursday prior to publication.
If you have questions Monday through Friday, call (208) 232-4161.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.