Douglas Milder Jon Milder Douglas Jon Milder, 64, of Pocatello, Idaho, passed away peacefully at his home on November 2, 2022 following a year long battle with aggressive, non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Born on November 22, 1957, in Iowa City, Iowa to Leonard and Marilyn (Nagel) Milder, Doug attended elementary and middle schools in Iowa City and Coralville. He graduated from West High in 1975. Fond childhood memories included exploits on the "Green Bean" three wheeler, his paper route, camping trips to Koch's Lake, and numerous gatherings with his large, extended family. Doug completed both his undergraduate and graduate education at The University of Iowa. While an undergraduate, he earned a coveted Student Athletic Trainer scholarship, and shared many exploits of the Varsity Hawkeye tennis, basketball, gymnastic, and (best of all) football programs. His undergraduate degree in Education, Doug taught physical education in the surrounding community school district. In 1983, he earned a Graduate Assistant position in the Recreational Services Department at Iowa. There, he met Carol, his wife of 37 years, on the co-ed intramural basketball team. She is fond of saying "He had an amazing jump shot!" -which he did! Doug earned a Master's Degree in Recreational Leisure Studies/Athletic Administration in May, 1985. Doug and Carol were joined in holy matrimony in June, 1985 at St. Mary's Catholic Church. He was employed as The Assistant Director of Iowa Parks and Recreation and Iowa Amateur Softball Association the following three years, and eldest daughter, Meagan Joelle, was born at University's Hospital in July, 1988. Doug and Carol relocated to Blacksburg, Virginia in July, 1989, where he worked as Virginia Tech University's Coordinator of Recreational Services. Younger daughter, Anna Christine, was born here in October, 1990. In December, 1997, Doug and Carol again relocated. As Idaho State University's Director of Recreation, Doug spent the following 27 years emphasizing the value of recreational pursuit for all walks of life, and all levels of ability. A fierce defender and supporter of recreational opportunities for every student, one of his proudest achievements was completion of the new Student Recreation Center in 2010. Doug was involved in numerous community endeavors: Special Olympics, St. Anthony's Youth Basketball Tournament, the Wellness Center, Senior Games, Fun Run Series, Habitat for Humanity, Brooklyn's Playground, Run With The Big Dogs, and the Ross Park Pool Renovation to name a few. He also served in state and regional NIRSA positions, chaired Pocatello's Community Recreation Board, was a Master Gardener, dog lover, card shark, collector (cap guns, tether cars, pocket knifes, and '66 Mustangs,) avid Hawkeye fan, accomplished racquetball player, and coach of many youth sports teams. He is survived by his mother, Marilyn Milder of Solon, Iowa; sisters Debbie (Kent) Lundeen, Diane (Kevin) Koster, and Donna (Brent) Wears; wife Carol (Boyle) Milder, daughters Meagan (Gary) Sully, and Anna Milder, along with many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Leonard Milder, and niece Lindsay Thul. A fan of anonymous, random acts of kindness, it would mean a great deal to Doug knowing that this tradition continues through the actions of his many friends and family. If so inclined, monetary donations may be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. In keeping with his altruistic nature, Doug has gifted his body to The University of Utah's Anatomical Body Donation's Program. A memorial mass will be offered on Thursday, November 10th at 4:30 PM at St. Anthony's Catholic Church. A Celebration of Life will follow at The Union Tap Room in Old Town from 6:00- 8:00 PM. The family extends a special, heartfelt thank you to Portneuf Cancer Center's physicians, mid-level practitioners, nurses, technicians, and support staff for their unequaled excellent care of, and concern for, Doug and his family throughout this time. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.wilksfuneralhome.com
