Karen Mickelsen K Mickelsen Karen K. Mickelsen, 89, passed away on December 18, 2020 in Pleasant Grove, Utah. She was born on May 25, 1931 in Krustrup Denmark to Peter and Sara Konnerup Kristensen. She attended school in Denmark and then came to the United States in 1958. She married George A. Mickelsen on April 24, 1959 in the Logan Temple. She worked for Modo Day in Logan, Utah sewing clothes for them. She was a seamstress for Nielsen Upholstery in Pocatello, Idaho for many years and then became a Forklift Operator for Kraft Foods. After they closed Kraft Foods in Pocatello, she went to tech school and got her Upholstery Certificate. Karen was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints where she served in many capacities. She loved camping, gardening, fishing, sewing, cooking and spending time with her family. She is survived by her children Annetta Mickelsen, George (Daryl) Mickelsen, Kirsten (Alec Johnsen, Solveig (Clayton) Querry and Inger (Paul) Phelson, 13 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. 2 sisters Doris Andersen and Maria Hundrup and a brother Richard Kristensen. Preceded in death by her husband George A. Mickelsen, her parents, 3 brothers: Kristian, Peer and Poul Erik and 3 sisters Anna, Ruth and Elna. Funeral services will be December 30, 2020, at Pocatello, Idaho. Interment will be at the Chesterfield, Idaho cemetery.
