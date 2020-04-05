Ireta Mickelsen Mickelsen Ireta Mickelsen, 78; of Bancroft, ID passed away April 1, 2020. Graveside services will be held for the family and a Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. Condolences and memories of Ireta can be shared with the family online and you can also read a full obituary by visiting www.simsfh.com.
