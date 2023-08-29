Eric Mickelsen Lynn Mickelsen Eric Lynn Mickelsen, 55, passed away unexpectedly on August 25, 2023, at his home in Menan, Idaho.
Eric was born on July 20, 1968, in Pocatello, Idaho to parents Milo and Jean Mickelsen. A graduate of Highland High School (1986) and Idaho State University (1991), he worked for Farm Bureau Insurance before becoming a highly respected and in-demand consultant in the U.S. Government's nuclear program. He was stationed in both Idaho and Nevada during his career. Before his retirement, Eric served as a global security and counterterrorism project controls engineer.
An avid sports enthusiast, Eric enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, snowmobiling and downhill skiing. Starting in high school, he became an active member of the Pebble Creek Ski Area Ski Patrol, Inkom, and - in 1995 - received the National Ski Patrol's Green Merit Star award for "the lifesaving rescue of four avalanche victims." In his 25 years as a ski patrolman, Eric received multiple awards and commendations.
From ferrets to Siberian Huskies to Brittany Spaniels, Eric loved animals of every kind. Most recently, he took on the task of raising a litter of black and grey kittens - a surprise gift from a favorite feline "mouser" living in his shed.
Eric was always willing to help the downtrodden and those whose lives had fallen into disarray. While others turned their backs on them, he extended a hand of friendship and gave them hope. As Eric's niece, Nicole, said, "Eric was a tough guy . . . a true mountain man. But he was also tender-hearted and kind."
Eric is survived by his mother, Jean Mickelsen, Pocatello, brothers Mike Mickelsen (Cindy), Pocatello, Mark Mickelsen (Rebecca), Salt Lake City, and numerous nieces and nephews who loved him dearly. He was preceded in death by his father, Milo Mickelsen.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, August 31, 2023 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Wilks Funeral Home, 211 W. Chubbuck Road, Chubbuck, Idaho. Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 1, 2023 at 11 a.m. at Wilks Funeral Home. A viewing will be held at the same location from 10-10:45 a.m., prior to the funeral services.
Place an obituary for your loved one whenever you need
All obituaries must be placed by your mortuary or at: http://selfserve.idahostatejournal.com Deadline is 3 p.m. for publication the next day. The Idaho State Journal is not responsible for spelling, grammar, basic sentence structure or information errors because the obituaries are submitted by families or funeral homes.
Obituaries can now also run in our Wednesday publication of The Portneuf Valley Trader. The deadline to include an obituary in The Trader is 3:00pm the Thursday prior to publication.
If you have questions Monday through Friday, call (208) 232-4161.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.