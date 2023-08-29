Eric LynnMickelsen

Eric Mickelsen Lynn Mickelsen Eric Lynn Mickelsen, 55, passed away unexpectedly on August 25, 2023, at his home in Menan, Idaho.

Eric was born on July 20, 1968, in Pocatello, Idaho to parents Milo and Jean Mickelsen. A graduate of Highland High School (1986) and Idaho State University (1991), he worked for Farm Bureau Insurance before becoming a highly respected and in-demand consultant in the U.S. Government's nuclear program. He was stationed in both Idaho and Nevada during his career. Before his retirement, Eric served as a global security and counterterrorism project controls engineer.

