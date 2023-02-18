Debra Michaelson Moore Ann Michaelson Moore Debra Ann Michaelson Moore, daughter of Robert Michaelson and Dorris Garrison was born November 21, 1956 in Pocatello, Idaho. She was the middle of three children with Von as her big brother and Jalene as her little sister. However, Debbie was such a driving force you would assume she was the eldest. Debbie grew up in American Falls, attended the local schools and later received her G.E.D. As a child, she participated in 4-H and the associated camps in the summer. She was very popular and well-liked by everyone. When she was 15 years old, she met her first love, Jerry Baird Sr. The two married in July 1973 and eighteen months later welcomed their only child Jerry D. Baird Jr on January 10th, 1975. Debbie and Jerry Sr separated a few years later. Debbie's lifelong bond with her son, Jerry Jr, was unbreakable. As a single mother, she did everything she could to provide for him and was always proud of his many accomplishments. After the divorce, Debbie moved back to Pocatello and worked as a cook at AMI where she learned to prepare and bake many wonderful dishes. She lived with her best friend since the 7th grade, Robin Matson, and together she raised Jerry Jr and Robin raised her late daughter, Crystal. Robin and Debbie both worked at AMI and turned their working relationship into friends for life. Later, Debbie met and married Marshall Hammer. They bought a home together in Mink Creek where she fell in love with hummingbirds. She would plant beautiful flower beds to attract them to her yard. In 1995, Debbie received her degree in business management. She started working at the J.A.T.C. and then the I.B.E.W. She loved working with all the apprentices in the Union and felt like they were all her children. Debbie and Marshall also filed for divorced this year. In 1996, she started dating the love of her life, Brent Moore. They were married on May 25th, 2002, and bought and remodeled their home on Sue Road in Pocatello, ID. Together, they turned their house into a home and adopted a chocolate Labrador puppy that Debbie named Jazzy. Debbie loved working in the garden and tending to all her flower beds and fruit trees where she once again welcomed any hummingbird that would pass through. Debbie and Brent travelled around the U.S. with Brent's work, visiting places like Chicago, Washington D.C. and Texas just to name a few. At the age of 66 after a long battle with dementia, Debbie passed away peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, February 15th, 2023. The family would like to thank Caring Hearts on the Hill Assisted Living facility in Pocatello, ID, where Debbie was in their care during her final months. Debbie will forever be cherished by her loving husband Brent Moore of Pocatello, ID; her mother Dorris Garrison of American Falls, ID; her brother Von Michaelson of American Falls, ID: her son Jerry Baird, wife DeAnn Baird, and grandchildren Jerry Baird III and Kyri Baird of Pocatello, ID; step-sons Trever Moore of Idaho Falls, ID; Ryan Moore and husband Eric Spencer of Brooklyn, NY; and Clint and wife Shannon Moore of Katy, TX; step-grandchildren Chelsea and husband Jordan Bossard of Idaho Falls, ID; Nathan Moore of Idaho Falls, ID, and Brody Moore of Katy, TX; step-siblings Denise and husband Steve Walker of Pocatello, ID; Marla and husband Brett Arnold of Pocatello, ID; Vance and wife Lori Edwards of Meridian, ID; and Becky Edwards of Pocatello, ID. A memorial service will be held on Monday, February 20, 2023 at 11:00 am at Colonial Chapel, 2005 S. 4th Ave. Pocatello, ID, with graveside services following at Mountain View Cemetery, 1520 S. 5th Ave. Pocatello, ID. There will then be a Celebration of Debra's life, following the graveside, at the Purpose Event Center, 244 N. Main Street, Pocatello, ID, starting at 1 pm. In Lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Alzheimer's Association Greater Idaho Chapter www.alz.org/idaho Condolences may be shared at www.wilkscolonialchapel.com
