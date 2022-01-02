Kent Merrill B. Merrill Kent B. Merrill was reunited with the love of his life, Glenda, when he returned to his heavenly home on December 27, 2021, at the age of 92, following a long battle with cancer. Kent was born on July 14, 1929, to Floyd and Ella Merrill of Menan, Idaho. He was the youngest of three children and worked hard with his brother Linden and sister Lorna on the family farm. He attended Menan Elementary school before moving to Oakland, California when he was 12. While in Oakland, he worked at a bakery during WW2 that often fed soldiers stationed nearby. He learned the value of hard work and enjoyed all the great fun and activities that any young man would love who looked like a curly haired James Dean. He graduated from Oakland High School. After a chance visit from him childhood neighbors from Menan, it led him to reconnect with Glenda, a sweet young blonde whom Kent knew from elementary school. At this time, he knew his path and heart was back in Idaho. He jumped in his 1931 Chevrolet, told his boss he was going to see about a girl, and drove through the worst winter storm on record to get to her. Kent and Glenda were married in the Idaho Falls temple on August 2nd, 1949. They had two sons, Cliffton and Gary, followed by two daughters, Janae and Kristine. Kent continued his work in the bakery and produce industry in Idaho Falls and Salt Lake City, ultimately settling in Pocatello, where he was employed by Kraft Foods for 32 years. Kent loved to take care of people, animals, and cars. There was rarely a driveway not shoveled or a garbage can left out on his street. His children and grandchildren could always find him showing appreciation to any automobile that was parked in his driveway with a good window cleaning or a wax job for direct descendants. All the animals in the neighborhood, including the deer from the hills above their west bench home, knew they could find a kind word and a treat from his hand as long as they stayed out of his flower beds. Kent loved his church community and was very active in any role in which he was asked to serve. He and Glenda served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the late 1990s in Salt Lake City, Utah at the Family History Center. He enjoyed sharing his love of history and his ancestors with anyone who'd listen. Kent's sense of humor and contagious laugh made him a quick friend and someone everyone liked right away. He will be missed by many. Kent is survived by his four children, Cliffton Lee Merrill (Patti), Gary Kent Merrill (Shannon) both of Pocatello, Janae (Buddy) Williams of Cedar City, Utah, & Kristine (Samuel) Wadsworth of Bancroft, ID. He had 18 grandchildren, 56 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. Kent's funeral will be held at Wilks Funeral Home, January 3rd, 2022. A viewing will begin at 9:30 a.m. with services to follow at 11:00 a.m. He will be laid to rest next to Glenda at the Mountain View Cemetery. Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at wilksfuneralhome.com.
