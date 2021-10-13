Glenda Merrill Rae Merrill Glenda Merrill, loving wife, mother, sister and grandmother, passed away peacefully October 9, 2021. She was born on June 15, 1930 in Menan, Idaho. She was the 2nd child of 5 children. She grew up on a farm where her parents raised cattle, chickens, and various crops. All the children helped with the chores before and after school. Both of her grandparents lived close by, along with many relatives who influenced her strong beliefs in the gospel teachings of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day saints. She attended Elementary and Jr. High School in Menan, ID. Then later she went on to Midway High School where she enjoyed cheerleading and playing the trumpet in the school band. After graduation she enrolled in a business school in Idaho Falls, ID. Glenda met Kent Merrill in Oakland, California on a trip she took with her girlfriend. Her parents were friends with Kent's family. Kent's family had previously moved to Oakland from Menan, ID when he was 12-years-old, for his father to gain better employment during the depression. After Glenda left they corresponded for a while. Kent soon realized he couldn't live without her and set out in the famous treacherous snow season of "49" to win his girl! Without snow tires, a heater, and little cash he successfully made it to snowy Idaho where he was able to court his girl and they were married August 2, 1949 in the Idaho Falls Temple. They lived in Idaho Falls for about 6 years while Kent worked in a bakery. Two boys were born, Clifton Lee and Gary Kent. They moved to Salt Lake for 3 years and were blessed with a daughter Janae. Kent took a salesman job for Kraft Foods in 1958 and they moved to Pocatello, Idaho. In 1963 their youngest daughter was born, Kristine. Glenda worked for Atkins Florist, First Security Bank and ISU Credit Union, as a loan officer, where she later retired. She and her husband served a Family History Mission in Salt Lake City, UT for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She enjoyed belonging to the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers, a literary club, and served in many church positions, especially the Relief Society organization. Glenda loved crafting of all kinds, gardening, music, traveling, sewing, and cooking. She also love dreading, cleaning, and spending time enjoying nature. She is preceded in death by; her parents, Lawrence Leo Clark and Belva Delsie Miller; brothers, Jerry Lee, Robert LeRoy; and sister, Thelda Margene Sheppard. Glenda is survived by; her loving husband of 72 years, Kent B Merrill; sister, Carolyn Lee; her four children, Clifton Lee (Patti), Gary Kent (Shannon), Janae (Buddy) Williams, and Kristine (Samuel) Wadsworth; 18 grandchildren; 56 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter. Her greatest accomplishment has been her family. Their posterity, strongly love each other and marvel at the lessons of life taught by Glenda She left mortality with an unwavering love of Jesus Christ and His gospel. Funeral services for Glenda will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 15, 2021 at the Gwen Ward Chapel of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 1433 Gwen Drive in Pocatello, ID. A viewing will be held prior to the services at the church beginning at 9:30 a.m. Interment will follow services in the Mountain View Cemetery in Pocatello, ID. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at wilkscolonialchapel.com.
Idaho State Journal
