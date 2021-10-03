Menousek Terry Lynn Menousek At this time, and with very heavy hearts, our family announces the passing of Terry Lynn Menousek. Terry passed away peacefully on September 24, 2021 at his home in Pocatello, Idaho. Terry was born on October 30, 1953 in Pocatello, Idaho to his parents Joseph (Joe) Frank Menousek Sr. and Eva Ellen (McMurray) Menousek. Terry was raised in Pocatello and attended Greenacres Elementary, Alameda Jr. High and graduated from Highland High School in 1972. Terry was blessed with two sons: Shane Terry and Mack Allen, and was fortunate in also witnessing the raising of David Alan Thomas, whom he happily reconnected with later in life. Terry had a true passion for living life to its fullest and having fun while creating his fondest memories. Terry loved golfing and you were likely to run into him at Riverside Golf Course. He was even able to attend the PGA Masters Golf Tournament at Augusta in 2004 where Phil Mickelson was victorious. Terry was also an avid fisherman and enjoyed fishing in his Duckworth on the Snake River, a hobby he shared with his dad. Terry also enjoyed hunting and his many ski trips with his family, friends and co-workers at AMI, as well as being on a pool and softball league's. In Terry's earlier years he worked Zweigart's Meat Company Plant (Bannock Brand Meats), Bucyrus Erie as a welder, then in 1983 went to work for AMI, which later became ON Semiconductor as a Manufacturing Technologist. He retired in 2014 after the passing of his father to help take care of is mother. Terry was preceded in death by: father, Joe Sr., mother Eva and brother Joe Jr. He is survived by: sons; Shane and Mack; his brother Danny Menousek; his sister Kristine (Randy) Edwards; his niece's Jennefer Shepherd and Jamie (Dustin) Reynolds; his nephew Jordan Edwards; great nieces Maria Reynolds and Timberley Shepherd; great nephew Treyten Shepherd; grandchildren; Nicolas Straw, Dillon Straw, and Gentri McGary. Terry's wishes were to be cremated and have a celebration of life as time and weather permits. The family will announce the celebration at a later time. At that time, the family would like to celebrate Terry with any and all memories you would like to share. In lieu of flowers, the family would ask that you donate your contributions to Encompass Hospice. The family would like to express their appreciation and love for the amazing Hospice staff with Encompass who made Terry's final days with all of us comforting beyond belief. We would also like to express our eternal gratitude and appreciation for each and everyone that reached out to help us get through this difficult time. Memories, photographs and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.wilksfuneralhome.com.
+1
Idaho State Journal
Customer Service Representative/Area Advisor
Full Time Position Available!
Trending Today
Articles
- Motorcyclist severely injured in crash that shut down busy Pocatello street
- Local farm family files $21 million tort claim against Pocatello
- Buddy's owner chops his plan to sell business and retire
- Local billiards players take first in division at pool world championships
- Local man arrested for reportedly stealing car, threatening mental health workers with gun
- Police: Two local teenagers charged with felony drug possession after high-speed chase in stolen car
- LOCAL HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES
- ISU president voices pro-vaccine stance, promotes big university projects
- Idaho State short on answers after blowout loss to NAU
- PMC officials concerned by sudden jump in serious COVID cases
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.
Latest Classifieds
Apartments Unfurnished
Pruning Tree Service