Eva Menousek Ellen Menousek With very heavy hearts our family would like to announce that heaven has received another beautiful angel. Eva Ellen (McMurray) Menousek, age 92 of Pocatello, Idaho left her earthly family and friends to rejoin her loved one's on Sunday, May 9th, 2021. She was surrounded by her loving family. Eva was born in Orton, Alberta on June 24, 1928 to her parents Milford 'Mac" McMurray and Catherine "Cassie" (Fitzgerald) McMurray. Mac was born in Liberty, Idaho and Cassie was born in Sumas, Washington. Mac and Cassie later moved to Orton, Alberta so her dad could farm and her mom could teach. In Orton, they were blessed with their five children: Elsie, Norma, Eva, Nina, and Dean. After Eva graduated from Glenwood High School, she came to Pocatello in 1948 to begin her career in the medical field. With three years of hard work and training at Idaho State University and Pocatello General Hospital she graduated as a Registered Nurse 1951. Eva met the love of her life, Joseph "Joe" Frank Menousek as he became a patient of hers after breaking his leg while skiing in Yellowstone. Eva's family still gets a chuckle every time they remember her telling them he was her most difficult patient, though she must've thought he was quite charming because not too long after meeting, they married on June 16, 1951. Together they lived a happy and busy life as they were blessed with three boys in three years: Joseph "Joe" Frank Jr., Danny K, and Terry Lynn; then eight years later their daughter Kristine Marie. Throughout the years, Eva's life was cheerfully enriched with the arrival of her five grandchildren: Shane Terry, Mack Allen, Jennefer Nichole, Jamie Ellen, and Jordan Randy. Then she was further blessed with the addition of her six great grandchildren, Nicholas, Dillon, Gentri, Maria, Timberley, and Treyten. On top of being a hard working nurse and managing a family at home, Eva was also an active member of Beta Sigma Phi for 50+ years. She spent 39 years employed as a nurse until she retired in 1990, but her caring habits refused to retire with her. Eva loved taking care of all those around her and spoiling them in every way she could. After her retirement, Eva and Joe decided it was time for them to see the world. They traveled to several places including Mexico, Germany, Panama Canal, Danube, Europe, Medeterrian, Czechoslovakia, and the Carribean, as well as more than 12 cruises. One of her most memorable trips is when she took her kids and grandkids to Canada, so they could see where she was born and raised, a memory that lives fondly in all of their hearts. Eva had many other hobbies besides traveling, such as collecting porcelain dolls, scrapbooking, and ballroom and country dancing as an Elks member. She loved holidays, Christmas being her favorite, and never missed out on an opportunity to celebrate with the ones she loved. Cooking and baking were another one of her passions, and her family loved each one of her meals, as they were all made with love. Her most loved recipes were her Rolls, Cinnamon Rolls and her German Chocolate Cake, which never made it more than a day without being devoured. Eva loved each and every member of her family to the fullest and always wanted to hear about anything and everything that was happening in their lives, no matter how big or small. As much as she enjoyed hearing about all of their day to day, Eva also loved reminiscing in her life adventures with them as well. She will be missed dearly. Eva was preceded in death by: her loving husband Joe; her son Joe Jr.; her parents Mac and Cassie McMurray; her sisters Elsie, Norma, Nina, and her brother Dean; She is survived by: her sons Terry and Danny Menousek; her daughter Kristine (Randy) Edwards; her grandchildren Shane Straw, Mack Straw, Jennefer Shepherd, Jamie (Dustin) Reynolds and Jordan Edwards; her great grandchildren Nicolas Straw, Dillon Straw, Gentri McGary, Maria Reynolds, Timberley Shepherd, and Treyten Shepherd; as well as many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. Eva's wishes were to be cremated and to have a celebration of life as the weather permits. An announcement will be issued at a later date. At that time, the family would love to celebrate Eva with memories with any and all that would like to participate, whether through your presence and/or memories you would like to share at that time. In lieu of flowers the family would ask that you donate your contributions to Encompass Hospice. The family would like to express their appreciation and love for the amazing Hospice staff with Encompass who made her final days with all of us comforting beyond belief. We would also like to express our eternal gratitude and appreciation for each and everyone that reached out to help us get through such a difficult time.
