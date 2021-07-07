Meline Robert I. Meline Bob Irven Meline passed away 29 June 2021 in Pocatello, Idaho at the Veteran's Home under the care of Heritage Hospice. Bob was born 27 January 1933 in Burley, Idaho, the eldest of six children born to Irven and Elvira (Nielsen) Meline. Bob met and married his wife, Carolyn Bell of Rupert, Idaho, was sealed in Switzerland Temple for time and all eternity. Enjoyed 64 years of marriage, 2 children: Bob Scott (Cyndie) Meline, and Dee Dee (Jon) Covey. 6 amazing grandkids: And 3 great- grandkids. Served 32 years in the Army branch of our great military, and 21 years as a civil servant and representative in Idaho. Then 11 years as the Executive director at Lava Hot Springs state foundation and sat on the Pocatello City Council. Family was the most important part of his life. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Ora Davis. Viewing is Friday 9 July 2021 from 6:00pm to 8:00pm at Manning-Wheatley Funeral Home located at 510 N. 12th Ave. Pocatello, Idaho 83201. Services will be held Saturday 10 July 2021 at 10:00am in the LDS Chapel (Caldwell Ward) located at 135 S. 7th Ave. Pocatello, Idaho 83201 Interment will be at Saturday 10 July 2021 at 3:00pm at the Carey Idaho Cemetery located at Hwy 93, Carey, Idaho 83320 _______