Dakota Mejia-Rodriguez Andres Mejia-Rodriguez Dakota Andres Mejia-Rodriguez, 24; unexpectedly passed away on March 29, 2023. Dakota was born on February 24, 1999 in Soda Springs, ID to his parents Alejandro Mejia and Brenda Lee Meijia. Dakota was a son, a brother, a friend, and one of his proudest titles, a father. HE had his daughter Trinity Beatrice Winn, on April 19, 2017. A few years later he welcomed his son Isayah J Mejia-Rodriguez into the world on August 5, 2021. Dakota began dating the love of his life, Jordan Erickson, on November 3, 2019. They did everything together and were ecstatic when they found out they were having a boy. They were engaged and enjoyed traveling together. Dakota and Jordan both returned to our Heavenly Father hand in hand that afternoon. Dakota enjoyed being outside when he had any free time. He would shed hunt, fish, hunt and go hiking. His collection of antlers was one of his prized possessions. He was preceded in death by his grandparents; Cleone Rodriguez, Isabel Rodriguez, and Pedro Rodriguez, his uncle Bret Thompson, and his aunt Carol Lewis. Funeral services will be held Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 12:00 PM in the Garden City LDS Chapel, 65 S Bear Lake Boulevard in Garden City. A viewing will be held Wednesday evening April 5th from 6:00-8:00 pm at the same location and from 10:00-11:30 AM prior to the funeral. Messages and thoughts may be expressed to the family online at www.allenmortuaries.com. Interment will be at the Fish Haven Cemetery.
