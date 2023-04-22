Krista Meador Meador Heaven gained a very special angel on March 31st, 2023 when Krista Dawn (Westfall) Meador was granted her wings. Krista was born April 25th, 1979, in Salmon, Idaho to Karla (McKnight) Mulkey and the late, Chris Westfall. She was welcomed home by her parents and older brother, Shaun.

Krista spent her childhood years in Salmon, attending school, participating in 4H-horse programs, playing softball, riding horses, and enjoying much comradery and shenanigans with her many, lifelong friends. In high school, she was a successful point-guard on the girl's basketball team and the Salmon Rodeo team. Krista was very skilled in horsemanship and a top-notch competitor in the rodeo arena. She was dedicated and worked hard to be the best she could be in all of her sports and activities. In 1997, Krista graduated with Salutatorian honors from Salmon High School.

