Krista Meador Meador Heaven gained a very special angel on March 31st, 2023 when Krista Dawn (Westfall) Meador was granted her wings. Krista was born April 25th, 1979, in Salmon, Idaho to Karla (McKnight) Mulkey and the late, Chris Westfall. She was welcomed home by her parents and older brother, Shaun.
Krista spent her childhood years in Salmon, attending school, participating in 4H-horse programs, playing softball, riding horses, and enjoying much comradery and shenanigans with her many, lifelong friends. In high school, she was a successful point-guard on the girl's basketball team and the Salmon Rodeo team. Krista was very skilled in horsemanship and a top-notch competitor in the rodeo arena. She was dedicated and worked hard to be the best she could be in all of her sports and activities. In 1997, Krista graduated with Salutatorian honors from Salmon High School.
After high school, Krista attended Idaho State University in Pocatello, Idaho. It is here that she met Jason Meador, he was also a student at ISU. At first friends as next-door neighbors, Jason and Krista ultimately became partners in life. Krista graduated from the ISU School of Sciences with her degree and credentials as a Dental Hygienist.
On September 22nd, 2007, Krista and Jason were married in a beautiful outdoor wedding in Sun Valley. On April 6th, 2011, the two became a family of three as their precious daughter, Siena was born. Then on January 21st, 2015, the family grew to four, when their son, Lincoln, joined them.
Krista loved her family and her many, many friends. Her heart was so tender, and it would be hard to find a more compassionate person in life. Krista's smile would light up the room often coupled with a silly joke or an entertaining comment. Of all the joys and loves in her life, it was her children that brought her the most. They were her strength to keep going as long as she could. Her beautiful loving soul touched many and was loved by even more, and God called her home far too soon.
Krista is survived by her husband, Jason. Her daughter Siena and her son Lincoln. Her parents, Karla and Brent Mulkey, her brother Shaun Westfall. Grandmothers, DeLone McKnight, Arlette Tharp. Mother and father in-law, Bekki and Phil Meador, brother in-law Matt Meador. Uncles and aunts; Bruce and Ann Mulkey, Paul and Julanna Hedt, Kim and Laura McKnight, Kelvin and Mary McKnight, and Doug Westfall. Nephews Brennan, Scott and Brooks Westfall. Many cousins and so many special friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Chris Westfall; grandfathers Arden Westfall, John McKnight, Doyle Mulkey and Grandmother Loah Mulkey.
A celebration of Krista's life will be held on May 6th, 2023 at the Juniper Hills Country Club from 2:00 to 5:00 pm, we would welcome all that can to join us.
