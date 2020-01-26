Frances McPherson Schrenk McPherson POCATELLO - God reached down and took the hand of Frances Schrenk McPherson on January 21, 2020, and said come home child of mine. Frances was born December 23, 1921, in Declo, Idaho, to Mr. Emanuel and Mrs. Dorothea Pflugrad Schrenk. She grew up on a farm and graduated from Declo High School in 1940; she subsequently worked locally until 1948, when, at the age of 27, she went to nursing school at Saint Anthony Hospital in Pocatello. At that time only single women could practice as a nurse, which faced Frances with the difficult decision of deciding between marriage and nursing. Frances married Richard M. McPherson on Feb. 1, 1949. They later divorced. In spite of these circumstances and with the help of many extended family members, Frances raised four lovely children who were all able to receive an education. Frances had a kind and generous heart and believed in the charity of Christ - help those in need whether they are family or not. After all, we are all the children of God. Frances is survived by one son, Richard John (Melody) McPherson; and two daughters, Frances Mary Huber and Flora Christine (Keith) Crockett; six grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by one son, Marcus Morgan McPherson; her parents; seven brothers; and three sisters. The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, January 28, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where friends and family may call from 1 until 1:45 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow at the Pleasant View Cemetery.