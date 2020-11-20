Margot Ellen McLelland

Margot McLelland Ellen McLelland Margot Ellen McLelland., 76, of Chubbuck passed away on Wed Nov 18, 2020. A small public viewing will be held on Fri Nov 20, 2020 from 6:00-7:00 p.m. at Wilks Funeral Home. Social distancing and masks are required. A Graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sat Nov, 21, 2020 at Mountain View Cemetery in Pocatello. Memories & condolences may be shared with the family at www.wilksfuneralhome.com