Gregory McHaley Thomas McHaley 59, passed away Mar. 13, 2021. He was a graduate of Pocatello High school and ISU's welding school. He was an excellent welder, A member of local union 648 for 24 years. His welding career took him all over the country including Alaska and Hawaii; but his real passion was for fishing. He would fish anywhere there were fish. Deep sea, lake, river. One summer he floated the south fork in his drift boat 44 times. I think he knew the names of all the fish. He was a strong believer of catch and release for every thing except tuna. He loved canning tuna and was very generous with it. He was preceded in death by his brother Mitch and his mother Patricia Aschenbrenner. He is survived by his step father Paul Aschenbrenner . He will be missed by all who called him friend. _______
